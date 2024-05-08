Love Island 2024: everything we know

Love Island 2024 will see us heading back to the main villa for more fun in the sun as our second helping of the iconic dating show hits ITV2.

Following on from Love Island: All Stars, we're looking forward to the iconic dating series' 11th season. Once again taking place in Mallorca, another set of singles will soon be leaving the country behind and looking for love in the villa.

Excitingly, it looks like the Love Island team have made some changes to the format, with Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment promising "brand new format elements, an incredible group of Islanders and an insta worthy villa" are all coming our way!

Here's everything that we know about Love Island 2024 right now...

At the time of writing, we don't have the precise start date for Love Island 2024 just yet, but ITV has confirmed the dating series will return to ITV2 and ITVX in June.

For years now (barring 2021), the series has always started on the first Monday in June, with Love Island 2023 getting underway on June 5, and the 2022 installment arriving on June 6. With all that said, it looks like Monday, June 3 is a likely start date for Love Island 2024. But once we get some official confirmation, we'll be sure to include it here.

WE'RE ABOUT TO BRING THE 🔥 YOU READY? #LoveIsland@LoveIsland @MayaJama pic.twitter.com/ePxNwgzzq8April 30, 2024

Love Island 2024 contestants: Who are the islanders this year?

At the time of writing, we don't yet know who our Love Island 2024 contestants are.

Typically, ITV doesn't reveal their identities until much closer to the show's start date. And since we don't even have an exact release date yet, we doubt we'll be learning who our starting islanders are for a while.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions and Controller for ITV2 and ITVBe, has teased that "this year's cast of Islanders is as amazing as ever", which could mean we're on for a truly unforgettable summer of love (and drama!).

We'll be keeping tabs on all the Love Island 2024 cast rumors between now and the official line-up announcement, but so far, there's only really been one name to speak of, and that's Gigi Simon. The 19-year-old travel influencer already has a reality TV connection — she's the daughter of Lauren Simon (one of our Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates) — and The Sun has claimed she is "really keen to sign up" for a stint in the villa.

Is there a Love Island 2024 trailer?

Yep! In early May, ITV dropped the first teaser for the new series of Love Island. In it, you can see Maya Jama using a flamethrower to spark up a heart symbol and claiming "where there's love, there's fire". Looks like the Love Island team want to bring the heat this year!

Who's hosting Love Island 2024?

Maya Jama is back for Love Island 2024. (Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

It will likely come as no surprise that Maya Jama is returning to guide our next set of islanders through the ups and downs of villa life, as confirmed by her appearance in the new teaser.

She took over from Laura Whitmore last year (the announcement came in late 2022) and her first seasons was 2023's winter edition, won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

When she was originally confirmed as the host, Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2 and ItvBe, Paul Mortimer said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family."

Who won the last season of Love Island?

The previous installment of the show was Love Island: All Stars, which became the first of our double helping of Love Island this year and saw villa veterans getting another chance at finding love.

Bombshells Tom Clare and Molly Smith walked away from the previous season as the winning pair after five weeks of coupling up in February 2024, bagging the £50,000 cash prize to share between them. You can watch their initial reaction to the news below: