Love Island: All Stars line-up rumours, host and everything we know

Love Island: All Stars is ready to shake things up in the villa with a new spin on the Love Island format.

In January, another batch of islanders will soon be heading back to South Africa for another round of fun in the sun. The big twist? This time around, the villa will be full of our favorite contestants from over the years who are taking their second shot at finding love.

The line-up for Love Island: All Stars has not yet been confirmed, but we're certain there will be plenty of drama as the former stars make their big comeback to the show in 2024.

Here's what we know about Love Island: All Stars right now...

ITV has confirmed that Love Island: All Stars will be hitting our screens on ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024, but an exact release date has not yet been confirmed. As and when we get a more precise start date, we'll be sure to include it here.

Love Island: All Stars line-up: All the latest rumours

ITV is yet to reveal the line-up of returning islanders heading back into the villa for their second chance at love. We'll be sure to include the official lineup as and when our new batch of islanders is confirmed, but for now, we've included some of the top casting rumors that have gone around so far!

The Sun has reported that two legendary islanders — Ovie Soko, and Michael Griffiths — are in talks to appear in the new series. Both stars cemented their reputations as Love Island icons in season 5: Ovie for his calm and collected attitude, and Michael for that recoupling with Joanna after Casa Amor.

"Messy" Mitchel Taylor is also rumoured to be in talks to return next year, so we could see him cause a big stir in the villa again soon!

And since both Kady McDermott and Adam Collard have already returned to the villa and footballer Scott van-der-Sluis has already taken part in three seasons since he debuted in Love Island season 10 last summer, we think there's a strong possibility that we could be seeing at least one of them back in the villa...

Who's hosting Love Island: All Stars?

Thanks to a brief teaser shared in early December, we know that Maya Jama is coming back to the villa to host Love Island: All Stars.

When Jama was originally confirmed as the new Love Island host, Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe & CITV, Paul Mortimer said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

"Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Is there a Love Island: All Stars trailer?

Not yet! The only clip we've had so far was the one we've shared above, featuring the silhouette of Maya Jama in a glitzy-looking gown stepping out onto a set.

As and when a proper Love Island: All Stars teaser arrives, we'll be sure to include it here.

What else is there to know about Love Island: All Stars?

When the series was first confirmed, Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, said: "It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It's set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!”"