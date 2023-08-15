Love Island Games: everything we know about the series

If you’re someone that has been thoroughly entertained by Love Island USA season 5 or Love Island 2023, then we have some good news for you as Love Island Games brings the summer antics to the fall. The new spinoff series sees some fan-favorite Islanders from throughout the Love Island universe from the USA, UK and Australia installments of the show compete for a second shot at love, and of course, the privilege of being crowned the winner.

So what should you look forward to with the highly-anticipated new reality show? Here’s everything we know about Love Island Games.

Love Island Games at this point doesn’t have a set release date. However, we do know that the series will premiere in the US on Peacock this fall. Once an official date is announced, we’ll pass along the information.

We expect the series to land on ITVX in the UK, but don’t have any official information on that yet.

Love Island Games premise

Here is the official synopsis of the show:



"Set to premiere in Fall 2023, the first season of Love Island Games brings together cross-franchise fan-favorite Islanders from the US, UK, Australia and beyond for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned the champion of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals."

Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Peacock)

Love Island Games cast

The cast for the first season of the show so far has been kept under wraps. As Love Island USA season 5 nears its end, we anticipate a casting announcement to be made soon. Once it is, we’ll share the news.

Love Island Games trailer

Although we don’t have a trailer yet for the series, Peacock was kind enough to debut a video announcement. Check it out below.

If you thought the competition on Love Island was fierce, wait till you see this... #LoveIslandGames is coming this fall to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/HJKb0QJtxAAugust 11, 2023 See more

How to watch Love Island Games

In the US, episodes of Love Island Games stream exclusively on Peacock, meaning you’ll need a subscription to the streamer to watch. Currently, Peacock offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

It’s anticipated that Love Island Games will stream on ITVX in the UK.