Love Island USA season 5: release date, trailer and everything we know about the hit reality show

After a very successful fourth season, Love Island USA season 5 makes its summer debut, and Peacock has already claimed to have done its part to create the "biggest and best season ever."

Now if you didn’t catch the show’s big splash on its new home on Peacock last summer, then you missed out on some truly captivating streaming hours. From the entertaining personalities of the season 4 cast to the over-the-top challenges to the jaw-dropping twists we didn’t see coming, viewers couldn’t stop watching as the islanders did their best to navigate toward love, and of course, the big monetary prize. By the way, if you’re looking to check on the status of the Love Island USA season 4 couples, we’ve got you covered.

So what happens in Love Island USA season 5? Here’s everything we know, including when it premieres and an official trailer for the new episodes.

Love Island USA season 5 premieres on Tuesday, July 18 on Peacock. Once the season kicks off, you can expect the show to air new episodes six days a week.

For UK fans of the show, we’re still waiting to confirm an official release for the new episodes of the US version of the series.

Love Island USA season 5 trailer

The trailer certainly builds up the new season as if it will top season 4. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if this rings true. Take a peek at the trailer for yourself below.

Love Island USA season 5 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the new season:

"Set in Fiji, season five of Peacock Original Love Island USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new ‘bombshells’ arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Love Island USA season 5 cast

An official casting announcement for season 5 was not been made at the time of publication. However, once we get casting news, we’ll be sure to pass along the update.

Love Island USA season 5 host

We anticipate that Sarah Hyland will be returning to Love Island USA hosting duties. The Modern Family alum stepped into the role of host in season 4 when the show debuted on Peacock.

In addition to hosting duties on Love Island USA, she’s recently been spotted in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

How to watch Love Island USA season 5

Love Island USA season 5 streams exclusively on Peacock. Those hoping to watch the episodes as they become available will need a subscription to the streaming service.

It’s expected that when new episodes premiere in the UK, they will do so on ITVBe. Once we have official word, we’ll pass along the update.