Love Island USA season 5 gets a special Vanderpump Rules guest

In some major news in the reality TV world, ahead of the Love Island USA season 5 premiere, Peacock announced that a very special guest is making an appearance in the upcoming episodes. During week 2 of the show, the streamer has teased that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is going to surprise the islanders.

For those viewers of Vanderpump Rules season 10, or perhaps those that just followed the infamous Scandoval, you know that Madix’s slated appearance is somewhat kismet. When she and her now-ex, Tom Sandoval, were having a conversation about the problems in their relationship (before the scandal broke), Madix made it clear that she is an avid watcher of Love Island. In case you forgot, here’s the clip.

We’ll always make time to watch Love Island with Ariana & Logan pic.twitter.com/Mcrxsitx2qMay 24, 2023 See more

Now if you are someone wondering how Madix possibly has the time to hang with the new islanders, your concerns are completely understandable. Not only is Madix in the middle of filming Vanderpump Rules season 11 and is set to compete in Dancing with the Stars season 32, but she’s also knee-deep in opening her sandwich shop with Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney. While we don’t know the exact specifics in regard to her clearly busy schedule, we imagine she has some way to manage her time and field the offers that continue to pour in her direction.

In addition to the Madix news, Peacock also announced that Love Island USA season 4’s Sarah Hyland is returning to hosting duties for season 5 along with voiceover comedian Iain Stirling. For Hyland, she’s a familiar face having become a household name after her role in Modern Family and recently starred in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin season 1. Stirling is a BAFTA award winner for his part in The Dog Ate My Homework and has appeared in a number of shows.

If you somehow need more excitment about the upcoming season, then allow us to drop this offiical video announcement of the season 5 cast. The new islanders are, of course, gorgeous and look to be ready to thrive in the competition.

Love Island USA season 5 premieres on July 18 on Peacock and debuts 6 episodes weekly on the platform.