Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Pumped Up Edition — the shocking things not seen on Bravo

As reality TV buffs, we've seen our fair share of jaw-dropping reunions, but the Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Pumped Up Edition for season 10 has to be the most mind-blowing special we've ever watched. That says a lot considering it contends with reunions for shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of New York and Below Deck; and this is just in the realm of Bravo.

Right out of the gate, the Pumped Up Edition of the reunion that aired exclusively on Peacock started out on level 10. Ariana appeared to be ready to burn down the proverbial house of lies Tom Sandoval and Rachel had built around their cheating scandal, Lala was ready to eviscerate both Toms for the wrongdoings she felt they committed against her close friends and James Kennedy was determined to be the MVP, often spewing whatever came to mind (often leaving us to chuckle).

So what were the most noticeable differences between the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion on Bravo and the Pumped Up Edition? And what revelations shocked us most? Keep reading to find out.

The Pumped Up Edition has way more profanity

VanderpumpLala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

When Peacock advertised their episodes of the reunion would be uncensored, they meant it. If by some imagination you weren't well-versed in using profanity prior to watching, you certainly should be an expert by the conclusion. The cast let it rip, especially, Lala, James and Ariana.

We're not complaining. In fact, hearing the cast express themselves without edits and beeps interrupting their conversations, you get a fuller picture of their emotions and the tense reunion set. Take for example the last text message Ariana sent to Rachel. While we won't place it here, know that the impact of the message is different seeing all the expletives.

Also, outside of Lisa Vandermpump, Tom Schwartz, Andy Cohen and of course, Rachel, the rest of the cast no longer refers to Sandoval by his birth name. Let's just say their most frequent new name for him rhymes with "pucker."

LVP and Andy even got in on the fun. Her when she called Schwartz out for having a fence up his "hind parts" when it comes to him taking a stand on anything, and Andy when he had to reprimand James for attempting to fight Sandoval.

James and Lala are hilarious

Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Katie Maloney at the Vanderpump season 10 reunion (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Despite the seriousness of the topics being discussed, James and Lala were quite the comedic duo. They seemed to charge each other up as they hurled out insults like "narcissist" and "worm with a mustache" on Bravo. But those insults laced with profanity just landed better on Peacock. At times it was like watching a stand-up comedy special on Netflix. However, the laughs usually came at the Toms' expense.

The Toms' timeline makes even less sense than before

Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Once Scandoval officially took off in the press, many wondered what Schwartz knew of the affair given he had his own romantic entanglement with Rachel. Sandoval told Andy in his one-on-one for the reunion that he disclosed his relationship with Rachel to Schwartz in January. However, Schwartz says on the reunion stage that he found out about Sandoval's affair months earlier, and he had messages to prove it.

If viewers take Schwarz at his word, he knew about Sandoval and Rachel when the cast went glamping and he made the tasteless joke about Rachel liking guys who are unavailable. Schwartz also knew about the cheating when he and Sandoval were talking at the food truck and the former made another tasteless joke about the reason he couldn't be with Rachel was because she had her eyes on another guy.

Perhaps the most cringeworthy thing about the timeline of all this, is that Sandoval actively encouraged Schwartz to hook up with Rachel after Sandoval had already been romantically involved with her. Even LVP had to call Sandoval out on this matter.

Sandoval planted the seed to hookup with Rachel at Coachella

Raquel and Scheana sitting next to each other in Vanderpump Rules season 10 (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

During part one of the reunion, unaired footage from the season was shown of Scheana talking with Ariana after the latter finds out about the affair. In the convo, Scheana stated that a friend of hers heard Rachel and Sandoval were in a hot tub during Coachella (while Ariana was asleep) and shared that he and Ariana "are open," and then he started hitting on Rachel. Sandoval refuted the story at the reunion, but the cast didn't seem to believe him.

The parallel between Sandoval's breakups with Kristen and Ariana is bizarre

Ariana and Andy Cohen at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

We learn in the first part of the reunion that when Sandoval was in a relationship with Kristen but was romancing Ariana, the reason he didn't end things with Kristen first was because she was in a "bad space," as her grandmother died and he didn't want to pile on that with a breakup. Eerily, he says he didn't break up with Ariana before getting involved with Rachel because Ariana's grandmother had died along with her longtime pet dog, and he didn't want to pile on that with more bad news.

The Vanderpump season 10 reunion continues to air on Bravo on Wednesdays. The Pumped Up Edition becomes available to stream on Peacock on Thursdays.