The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

With bragging rights as the second-longest-running franchise in the Real Housewives world, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 is ready to continue on with the show's legacy of comedic shade, memorable quotes and of course, drama.

What makes this new season particularly interesting is that returning housewife Shereé Whitfield will be joined by her season 1 castmates Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow. While the latter three women won't be permanent fixtures of the season, it will be nice to see the originals of the show pop back up.

So what else is there to know about RHOA season 15? Keep reading to find out when you can expect to see the episodes, what familiar and new faces are slated to appear and more.

The new season premieres on Sunday, May 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US. You can catch the episode the next day over on Peacock.

In the UK, it's anticipated the new season will follow suit of the previous 14 seasons and become available on Hayu.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 trailer

The RHOA season 15 trailer looks rather explosive. Between Kandi losing her cool, Kenya's confrontation with Shereé's new beau and Drew and Ralph's divorce, it appears things are not so calm in Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 cast

All the full-time cast members from season 14 are back holding a peach. This includes Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross. Joining these ladies is season 14 friend of the show Monyetta Shaw and new friend of the show Courtney Rhodes.

As previously mentioned, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow all make appearances in the new episodes. In another surprise, former housewife Cynthia Bailey is also on hand to make a few cameos. Given she was last seen in the Bravo universe having conflict with Kenya on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, it's hard not to wonder if the two "friends" are heading toward reconciliation or more drama.

Kandi in key art for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15
Kenya in key art for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15
Shereé in key art for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15
Drew in key art for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15
Marlo in key art for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15
Sanya in key art for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15
Monyetta in key art for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15
Courtney in key art for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 premise

Here is what fans can look forward to seeing in season 15:

Kandi Burruss

"Kandi's sights are set on gaining EGOT status as a two-time Broadway producer, actress, singer and now podcast host. With several business moves on the horizon, she's trying to balance prioritizing family time with supporting her husband and business partner, Todd, in his journey to Hollywood as a filmmaker… just as he always supports her. Will Kandi be able to put in the time and energy needed to help Todd and achieve her future aspirations?"

Kenya Moore

"Kenya is in full boss mode. The hair-care mogul is taking her business to the next level by opening her very own hair salon. While Kenya is still having fun as she twirls her way back into the dating world, the one lingering issue is the finalizing of her divorce."

Shereé Whitfield

"Shereé is stepping into her greatness after suffering public humiliation when her last relationship didn't go as planned. But she didn't let that get in the way of giving love a second chance with the new man in her life, Martell Holt (Love & Marriage Huntsville). However, as she faces an unexpected health issue, she will have to shift all her focus. Will there be enough Shereé to go around?"

Drew Sidora

"Drew is taking her music career to new octaves by releasing her first album, pushing forward her acting and music career simultaneously while also working through her relationship with her husband, Ralph. But they strike the wrong chord in their marriage, and their divorce announcement leaves everyone shaken."

Marlo Hampton

"As Marlo continues to take on her role as 'Munty,' she's working with a life coach while raising teenagers who are ready for summer jobs and driving lessons. She also takes a dip in the dating pool while she looks for her next suitor — but not without the approval of her nephews."

Sanya Richards-Ross

"Returning for her sophomore season, Sanya has no plans to slow down and has her sights set on expanding her business and family. Sanya and husband Aaron still have a full house of nine, all with their own set of challenges. As Sanya navigates the great expectations for her family, business and more of herself, is she running a marathon with no end in sight?"

Monyetta Shaw

"Friend Monyetta is back in the mix playing matchmaker when she introduces Kenya to a new love interest. Monyetta is trying to be a good friend while managing the tough waters of being loyal to Kandi while showing the other ladies she can be true to them as well."

Courtney Rhodes

"Courtney joins this season as a friend. She's a successful brand marketing expert and jewelry designer in Atlanta who has been friends with Shereé for many years. Courtney realizes her strong ties to this group when she finds out her long-lost cousin is Drew's husband, Ralph."

How to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a Bravo Original series, so it airs live on Bravo in the US. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the next day for subscribers.

UK would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes with a subscription to Hayu (opens in new tab).