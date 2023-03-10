Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 6 — release date, cast and everything we know about the new episodes

For some, it may be hard to believe that Love & Marriage: Huntsville first debuted in 2019, and in the four years since its series premiere, it has grown to be OWN’s most-watched program. However, show fans have found many reasons to justify the series’ success. From the authenticity of the cast’s marital problems to their business ventures to their relatable family issues, viewers continue to be drawn to this southern group.

Now looking back at all that’s happened in the last few years on the show, many fans are on pins and needles wondering what can possibly happen next for the couples. While we don’t know everything that’s going to occur this season, here’s what we do know.

The new episodes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville begin airing on Saturday, April 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

Unfortunately, there is no release information for the new slate of episodes in the UK. However, when that becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 6 cast

The original six members of the cast are all back for the new season. This includes now-divorced Melody Shari and Martell Holt, married Kimmi and Maurice Scott and married Marsau and LaTisha Scott. They’ll be joined by last year’s new couple, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, and the newly cemented main cast members Stormi Steele, her husband Courtney Beasley and Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 6 plot

Tisha and Marsau Scott, Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Image credit: OWN)

At last season’s reunion, the cast didn’t exactly end on the happiest of notes with one another. For starters, Melody and Tisha seemed to reignite their feud despite previously calling a truce. Given their sordid history of hurling insults at each other’s marriages, their tendency to talk behind each other’s back and the drama Tisha’s mom Ms. Wanda brings to the situation, will Melody and Tisha finally be able to bury the hatchet? Or is there just too much bad blood between the former friends?

Also at the reunion, it became obvious that Martell has moved on romantically with a certain Real Housewife. Many Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans hope to see Shereé Whitfield make an appearance on the show so they can grow to understand the magic between the couple.

Additionally, the second half of last season dedicated a good portion of the series to Kimmi’s brave and harrowing cancer journey. Hopefully, in the new season, she’ll have some good health updates to share with fans.

Outside of what’s been mentioned, viewers can look forward to seeing Martell and Melody continue trying to manage a healthy co-parenting space while they each move on in their romantic lives, Tisha and Marsau branch into more business ventures, Tiffany navigate her pregnancy and the newcomers find out how they fit in the Huntsville group.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville trailer

We don’t have a trailer yet for the new season. However, as that becomes available, we’ll place it right here.

How to watch Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is an OWN Original series. If you’re interested in watching new episodes live, you’ll need to make sure that you have a subscription to the network via a cable/satellite provider. If you’ve cut ties to traditional cable/satellite TV, you can still watch episodes live if you have a subscription to a live TV streaming service such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. New episodes also become available to stream on-demand via the Watch OWN App (opens in new tab).

At this time, we do not have information about when/if new episodes will air in the UK.