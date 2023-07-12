Just like last year, Love Island USA season 5 comes in the dead of summer, offering another type of heat for viewers. Outside of the obvious that the new islanders are nothing short of gorgeous, each of them brings a unique perspective and TV-ready personality that is sure to continue to captivate fans of the show.

Now longtime viewers know that a Love Island cast tends to increase before the final couples are narrowed down. From additional men and women being brought onto the island a few at a time, to the infamous Casa Amor aspect of the competition that introduces many new faces in one big event, keeping up with all the casting changes can for some appear overwhelming. As we did before, we’ll be updating this piece for the duration of the season with all the latest coupling news, cast arrivals and eliminations.

Without further ado, meet the Love Island USA season 5 cast.

Anna Kurdys

Anna, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

Anna is a criminal justice student from Boca Raton, Florida, and currently splits her time between there and St. Barthelemy, Florida. When it comes to dating, Anna is not above doing some research on her potential suitors to ensure they aren’t career criminals. Her celebrity crushes are Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny.

Destiny Davis

Destiny, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

A microbiologist from St. Louis, Missouri, but living in Florissant, Missouri, Destiny is super close with her parents and proud of her Native American and African American heritage. She considers herself to be an "Alpha" dater and has never been rejected by a guy she wanted to go after. Her celebrity crush is Drake.

Vickala 'Kay Kay' Gray

Kay Kay, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

Kay Kay hails from Palestine, Texas, and is a traveling nurse who loves her country roots. When it comes to relationships, she admits that she can get jealous. She professes that her celebrity crush is A$AP Rocky.

Kassy Castillo

Kassy, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

Kassy has roots in Peru and Mexico City, but calls Zachary, Louisiana, her hometown and lives in Fort Worth, Texas as a real estate student. She claims to fall in love easily but usually falls for the wrong guy. Kassy is quite spiritual, a big fan of adult bedtime stories and says she’s good at doing impressions of others.

Jasmine Sklavanitis

Jasmine, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

From Mount Morris, Illinois,, and living in Nashville, Tennessee, Jasmine is a trauma stepdown ICU nurse. She’s ready to settle down with a person who can take care of themselves and doesn’t take life too seriously. Her celebrity crush is Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine).

Leonardo Dionicio

Leonardo, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

Leonardo is a salesman from West Hartford, Connecticut, and he boasts that he comes from a very competitive family. He was a Division I baseball player, his twin sister plays soccer at Yale and his older brother played baseball at UMass-Amherst. Leonardo claims he’s single because he can "see a red flag from a mile away." His celebrity crush is Eva Mendes (Hitch).

Marco Donatelli

Marco, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

Marco is from Youngstown, Ohio, but currently lives in Boca Raton, Florida, where he is a chiropractic student. Growing up, he earned a reputation for being "unapologetically brash," and he’s fond of the "game of being pursued." He’s looking for someone family oriented and his celebrity crush is Sommer Ray.

Keenan Anunay

Keenan, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

From Washington, DC, but currently living in Atlanta, Georgia, Keenan is a student with a passion for football. This passion takes up a lot of his time which limits the energy he has to invest in anything else, including relationships. His celebrity crush is Mariah the Scientist.

Victor Gonzalez

Victor, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

Victor is from Madrid, Spain but living in Atlanta, Georgia, as a student and wrestler. His love for wrestling has equated to him earning a National Wrestling Championship in his home country. On an interesting note, he’s currently writing a romantic novel, and his celebrity crush is Emma Watson (Little Women).

Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen

Bergie, Love Island USA season 5 (Image credit: Peacock)

From Cottage Grove, Minnesota, but residing in Madison, South Dakota, Bergie is a manager of Dairy Queen. His longest relationship was back in college and it lasted for 10 months. He’s on the hunt for someone who shares his values, and he’s drawn to tall women. His celebrity crush is Zendaya (Dune: Part Two).

Love Island USA season 5 airs on Peacock in the US.