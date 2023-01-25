Love Island 2023: everything we know right now

Love Island 2023 is set to continue the "year of love" with the tenth series of the hit dating show.

Whilst we're still dealing with all the drama from the South African villa in Winter Love Island, there's still plenty more cracking on to be done in the main series which is coming back to ITV2 and ITVX later this year.

Once again, a group of singles will be jetting off for a dream getaway in the iconic villa and settling in for what will hopefully be their summer of love. Expect drama, shocking recouplings, break-ups, and make-ups when the next set of islanders touch down in the villa this summer.

Here's everything we know about Love Island 2023 right now.

At the time of our latest update, we don't know when Love Island season 10 will get underway. And, since the Winter edition is still ongoing, it's unlikely that we'll get a start date for a few months just yet.

If we go off the start date for last year (Monday, June 6, 2022), we could expect to see Love Island 2023 hitting our screens on or around June 5 this year. When we get anything more official, we'll be sure to update this guide.

Who are the Love Island 2023 contestants?

Well, we won't know who'll be heading into the villa for some time yet. We usually only learn which stars make up the Love Island lineup about a week before the show gets underway.

So, we've probably got a wait on our hands before we find out which singletons will make up the starting Love Island 2023 lineup. As and when we learn their identities, we'll include them here!

Can you apply for Love Island 2023?

Fancy a seat by the firepit? Here's where you can apply. (Image credit: ITV)

At the time of writing, applications are open for Love Island, though this could well be for people who'd like to make an appearance as a bombshell in Winter Love Island.

For more info, head over to the ITV website. (opens in new tab)

Who is the Love Island 2023 host?

We're hoping Maya Jama will stick around for more than one season! (Image credit: ITV)

We're expecting new Love Island host Maya Jama will be sticking around to guide our next set of islanders through their summer of love after replacing Laura Whitmore as the new Love Island host earlier this year.

We'd also expect Iain Sterling—aka the voice of Love Island—will continue to provide more jokes and quips for the next series, too.

Who won Love Island 2022?

The last couple to win Love Island were Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti. They won the show by a massive landslide, as voting stats revealed they'd secured roughly 64% of the total vote.

Things are clearly going well for the duo, as they fronted their own travel show, Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings, for ITV2 last year, and Ekin-Su has since taken part in Dancing on Ice 2023.

The latest series of Love Island is still ongoing, but we'll be including their names here when a new winning couple gets crowned, too.

How many Love Islands will there be in 2023?

Love Island season 10 is the second of a double helping of drama from the villa. Whilst series 8 was airing in 2022, ITV confirmed that there would be two seasons of Love Island as they'd decided to revive the Winter spin-off, which hadn't aired since 2020.