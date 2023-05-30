Who is George Fensom on Love Island 2023?

George Fensom is part of Love Island 2023's starting lineup.

Love Island 2023 sees the "year of love" continuing with the second of two seasons of Love Island. Winter Love Island 2023 whisked a set of singletons away to the South African villa earlier in the year, but now we're heading back to Mallorca for the show's 10th series. There, our new host Maya Jama will be on hand to bring us all the gossip as the latest set of islanders try to find their perfect partners in the villa when the series gets underway on ITV2 and ITVX.

George Fensom has revealed that he's always wanted to take part in the show. "Love Island is something I've always wanted to do", he said. "I've found lust before, but now it's time for me to find love." Now that he's finally got his shot, could George join the Love Island winners list?

Here's what you need to know about George Fensom...

How old is George Fensom?

George Fensom is 24 years old.

Where is George Fensom from?

George is from Bedford.

What does George do for a living?

George is a business development executive.

Will George find the one this summer? (Image credit: ITV)

What is George's Instagram?

If you'd like to follow George on Instagram, his handle is @georgefensom. At the time of writing, he's got over 7000 followers, a number that's bound to increase once the show's in full swing and he gets to show off his personality in the villa.

George says he's a catch because he's ready to give his all to his next relationship. "I've put myself first in relationships before and it didn't end well", he said, "so I'm looking to focus and give 100% of my time and care to someone. I want to settle down, I'm getting old."

What does he think he will bring to the villa?

George said: "Good vibes and high energy. I just want to make an impact in a positive way. I want to be the go-to guy. I'm going to bring my charm, personality, quick wit, good looks, tanned ankles and just smash it!"

What's one thing George would like his fellow islanders to know about him?

George thinks he's going to be the funny man in the villa this year. Asked what he wanted to tell his fellow islanders about himself, he said: "My dad jokes. Quick wit and banter is my bag. I'm genuinely funny too, I laugh at my own jokes."

Love Island 2023 stars on Monday, June 5 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX; the series is expected to follow past seasons of the show and air on Hulu in the US.