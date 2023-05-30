How to watch Love Island 2023: live stream the reality romance where you are

You know summer is here when Love Island returns — in 2023 the reality romance romp returns on Monday, June 5, which is when the host of potential romantics will arrive in Mallorca.

With Winter Love Island 2023 wrapping up on Monday, March 13, reality fans haven't had to wait long for the summer soiree, but the summer excursion is set to be even bigger and better.

If you're excited for Love Island 2023, this guide will help you figure out how to watch it wherever you are in the world, so you can keep up to date with all the love, loss and lounging in the sun.

How to watch Love Island in the UK

Love Island is a TV show by ITV, and as such you'll be able to watch the show on ITV2 at 9 pm each day. This is the same way you can watch Love Island: Aftersun to unpack after each episode.

If you can't watch Love Island on your TV, you can also do so online, because ITV's streaming service ITVX lets you watch live TV over the power of the internet.

You can also use ITVX to catch up on past episodes of Love Island (both previous seasons and already-aired episodes of this season if you fall behind and need to catch up).

ITVX is free to license fee payers, but for £5.99 per month you can get ITVX Premium which lets you avoid ads (and also unlocks a whole extra library of content).

How to watch Love Island from abroad

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Love Island 2023, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your program of choice like Love Island or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch Love Island in the US

In the US, you're going to run into a little difficulty watching Love Island. It's not impossible, but we'd recommend avoiding Twitter during the season.

That's because, while Love Island 2023 will likely continue the series tradition by being available to stream on Hulu, typically the show is uploaded with a several-week delay. For Winter Love Island, it only started airing two weeks after the actual start date, so you might have to avoid spoilers online for a while.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled or $14.99 for its ad-free tiers; many people choose to subscribe via the Disney Bundle which gets you ad-enabled Hulu and ad-enabled Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month (there are other tiers which drop ads and add ESPN Plus too).

How to watch Love Island in Australia

In Australia, as in the UK, it's possible to watch Love Island 2023 for free.

That's because the show is being aired by 9 Network, which doesn't cost anything. You can also use its streaming service, 9Now, to watch online, catch up on episodes you've missed or watch entire past seasons.