Love Island 2023 cast — meet the islanders who are in the villa
Love Island 2023 cast — meet the stars heading into the villa this summer.
Ready to meet the Love Island 2023 cast?
Ahead of Love Island 2023's premiere on Monday, June 5, ITV finally revealed the ten stars who would be heading into the villa at the start of the show's tenth season alongside our host, Maya Jama.
Whilst we'll start out watching them get to know one another this summer, our starting lineup will soon be joined by plenty more islanders over the course of the forthcoming season. But which two of them will go on to win the cash prize and join the Love Island winners list?
Below, you can find out a little bit more info about each of the islanders who make up the Love Island 2023 cast. And if you're gearing up to watch the latest series, don't forget that we've got a guide explaining how to watch Love Island 2023 online.
Meet the Love Island 2023 cast: Who's in the villa?
Andre Furtado
Age: 21
From: Dudley
Job: Business Owner
Instagram: @dre.furtado
Andre Furtado said he signed up for Love Island because he's "done with situationships" and has "a better mindset towards relationships", and says he's going to bring charm, good looks and some language lessons to the villa as he speaks English, Portuguese, Spanish and a bit of Creole. And whilst he said "commitment issues" have left him single before setting foot in the villa, let's hope they don't get in the way of making a meaningful connection in the villa.
Catherine Agbaje
Age: 22
From: Dublin
Job: Commercial Real Estate Agent
Instagram: @catherine_agbaje
Catherine says that taking part in Love Island 2023 is the "perfect opportunity to narrow down what I'm actually looking for and reach my goal to find love", and thinks she's going to be a fun and reliable addition to the villa. And whilst she says she can be "very guarded" about her feelings, when she does fall for someone, she falls hard. Will she find her perfect man in the villa?
Ella Thomas
Age: 23
From: Glasgow
Job: Model
Instagram: @ellathomas_
Model Ella Thomas is looking forward to having fun in the sun this summer. She describes herself as "a girl's girl" with a really big heart who will bring "good energy and entertainment" to the villa.
George Fensom
Age: 24
From: Bedford
Job: Business Development Executive
Instagram: @georgefensom
George has revealed that Love Island has always been something that he's wanted to do, and he's hoping to take full advantage and wants to find love now he's finally in the villa. He says he wants to be "the go-to guy", and will bring his "charm, personality, quick wit, good looks, tanned ankles" to the show.
Jess Harding
Age: 22
From: London
Job: Aesthetics Practitioner
Instagram: @jesshardingox
Having been single for two years, Jess has decided that her love life isn't quite going how she hoped, so she's heading into the villa in search of Mr Right. She describes herself as "quite a funny person" and says she has "quit a big personality and I've got a heart of gold".
Mehdi Edno
Age: 26
From: Bordeaux/London
Job: Communications Manager
Instagram: @mehdiedno
French communications manager Mehdi says his friends have been pushing him to take part in the show, so he's taken the plunge. He says that he's ready to find love now that he's finished his Masters degree and his schedule's a little less busy and thinks his French accent will be a big help when it comes to flirting with the other islanders.
Mitchel Taylor
Age: 26
From: Sheffield
Job: Gas Engineer
Instagram: @mitcheltaylor_
Mitchel says he thinks he's got a reputation in his local area for being "someone's ex", so he hopes meeting some new people in the villa will be a fresh start for his love life. He describes himself as "a bit of a wind-up merchant" and "a lot more fun than I look", and he believes in love at first sight - will he find the one on the inside?
Molly Marsh
Age: 21
From: Doncaster
Job: Musical Theatre Performer & Social Media Content Creator
Instagram: @mollygracemarsh
Molly says she's quite old-fashioned and thinks there's no better way to meet someone than by heading into the villa. Describing herself as having "fun, bubbly, energetic little sister energy" and being "spontaneous and adventurous", she is more than ready to find the one, if he's part of the Love Island cast!
Ruchee Gurung
Age: 24
From: Sutton
Job: Beautician
Instagram: @rucheewawo
Ruchee says she's been unlucky in love so far; she's a relationship kind of girl, but things haven't quite worked out for her just yet. She says she's definitely going to bring the fun but also isn't afraid to say what's on her mind, but also calls herself a really caring person who loves doing nice things for the people that are special to her.
Tyrique Hyde
Age: 24
From: Essex
Job: Semi-Professional Footballer
Instagram: @tyriquehyde
Tyrique has labeled the Love Island experience "perfect", as he's never had a girlfriend and hasn't been on holiday for ages! He says he's going to bring "vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty" with him into the villa, and says he's not afraid to go after what he wants in life. He also just so happens to be best friends with Toby Aromolaran, who made it all the way to the final back in 2021 with Chloe Burrows... will Tyrique manage to outdo his best friend and win the show?
Who's been dumped from Love Island 2023?
We'll be keeping track of all the islanders we've said goodbye to across the series once some recouplings have taken place at the firepit. That way, you'll always be up to date with the latest goings on in the villa.
For now, though, we've not said goodbye to any of our starting lineup, so there's nothing to report at the time of our latest update.
Love Island 2023 starts on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday, June 5 at 9 pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.