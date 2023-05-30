Who is Tyrique Hyde on Love Island 2023?

Tyrique Hyde is part of the starting lineup for Love Island 2023!

Love Island 2023 is our second helping of Love Island in the so-called "year of love" following the return of Winter Love Island 2023 earlier in the year. Soon, we'll be heading back to Mallorca as host Maya Jama guides us through all the drama when a fresh batch of islanders head to the villa in search of their perfect match when the series arrives on ITV2 and ITVX.

Tyrique Hyde is one of the first ten islanders confirmed for the new series, and he's looking to find love and enjoy the sunshine, by the sounds of things! Asked why he signed up for the show, he said: "I've never had a girlfriend and I haven't been on holiday for ages so it's perfect."

Could he be on course to join the Love Island winners list? Here's what you need to know about Tyrique Hyde...

How old is Tyrique Hyde?

Tyrique Hyde is 24 years old.

Where is Tyrique from?

Tyrique is from Essex.

Will Tyrique find love this summer? (Image credit: ITV)

What does Tyrique do for a living?

Tyrique is a semi-professional footballer. Last played for Lewes FC after joining the club in October 2022. His past teams include Dagenham and Redbridge, Colchester, Dartford and Dulwich Hamlet.

Tyrique takes after his father, former Premier League player, Micah Hyde, who made over 200 appearances for Watford.

What is Tyrique's Instagram?

You can follow Tyrique Hyde on Instagram at @tyriquehyde. At the time of writing, Tyrique had racked up nearly 19,000 followers on the platform, and we expect that number will get even bigger once he's in the villa.

Tyrique said: "I'm fun, you'd never get bored! I'm also caring, considerate and a very good listener."

What does Tyrique think he'll bring to the villa?

It sounds like Tyrique won't be afraid of stepping on a few toes on the inside!

"I'll bring vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty", he said. "I don't sit on the fence, if I have an opinion I will speak up. I'm also not afraid to go after what I want."

What's one thing he'd want his fellow islanders to know about him?

Tyrique explained that he'd like the others to know that he's partially deaf. "I'm deaf in my right ear. I've got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one."

What's Tyrique's claim to fame?

It turns out that Tyrique is pretty close with an ex-Islander who made it all the way to the final of his series!

"Toby Aromolaran is one of my best friends, we grew up together and were in the same class at school", he revealed.

Love Island 2023 stars on Monday, June 5 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX; the series is expected to follow past seasons of the show and air on Hulu in the US.