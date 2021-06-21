Who is Toby Aromolaran on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Love Island Toby Aromolaran is looking for his first relationship.

Toby Aromolaran is one of the men who’s been announced for Love Island 2021.

He’ll be hoping for lots of fun on the ITV reality show and maybe he’ll meet the love of his life! Or maybe not?!.

Asked about why he wants to take part, Toby says: “I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can’.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Toby Aromolaran...

Toby Aromolaran on Love Island. (Image credit: ITV)

How old is Toby Aromolaran?

Toby Aromolaran is 22.

Where is he from?

Toby is from Essex.

What does Toby Aromolaran do for a living?

Toby is a semi-pro footballer. Talking about his love of the game, Toby says: “I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United. They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again.”

What is Toby looking for in a partner?

Well, as Toby hasn’t actually dated anyway one before he probably doesn’t entirely know. He is a chap who seems to see the brighter side of life. Asked how his friends and family would describe him, Toby replies: “Optimistic. I always see the bright side in the worst situations. I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well.”

But will he still as optimistic after Love Island? Will he finally find his first partner? Or will he be leaving the villa heartbroken?

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.