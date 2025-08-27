Stacey & Joe season 2: release date, trailer and everything we know

Following the huge success of Stacey & Joe season 1, we now have the second season of the behind-the-scenes show that lets us take a sneaky peek into the wonderful (and slightly chaotic!) lives of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash.

The famous couple are welcoming us back to Pickle Cottage to document the highs and lows of their lives as they juggle work, play, parenting, and their ever-growing menagerie of pets.

The second series is set to pick up right where the first season finished, showing us some very special and monumental firsts for the family, including Belle’s first day of nursery, a permanent Valentine’s gift that leaves Stacey in a fit of giggles, the little ones learning to ski, and preparations for some new arrivals.

Speaking of the second season, Stacey and Joe said: “We've been so grateful for all the lovely messages and people watching series one. Everyone’s support means the world to us and we can’t wait to take everyone on this crazy journey we call life! We hope people will laugh along with us again in this new series.”

Stacey & Joe season 2 starts on BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesday, September 9 at 8 pm.

The six-part series will then air in the same slot weekly.

Stacey & Joe season 2 trailer

The trailer sees Stacey and Joe back in all their chaotic glory as they navigate teenage dramas, family holidays, and life with their little pickles.

Stacey & Joe season 2 premise

Audiences will get to see what really goes into making it work when you’re bringing up a blended family of teenagers and toddlers, as Stacey and Joe continue to navigate and manage their busy schedules and work lives, including passion projects and navigating changing family dynamics.

Packed full of everyday life, viewers get a front row seat as the couple set out to build a better future for their children, as well as the four ducks, four ducklings and two dogs who all live at Pickle Cottage.

Joe gets to break ground on his lake – but can he operate the digger and fill it up with rainwater? Stacey explores her own health journey and opens up about it to her sister.

Grandad Dave is on hand for driving lesson duties as Zach gets behind the wheel and takes on babysitting, allowing Stacey and Joe to sneak off for a night away. With more time for themselves, Joe is upping his romance game, as Stacey puts it, “Romance is different at different stages of your life, isn’t it? So, at this stage in life, romance is unloading the dishwasher!”

They're back! Stacey and Joe have welcomes us back into Pickle Cottage once again. (Image credit: BBC/Optomen TV/Elisabeth Hoff)

Behind the scenes and more on Stacey & Joe season 2

Stacey & Joe season two is a 6 x 60 series for BBC One and iPlayer. Commissioned by Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries.

It is being made by Optomen whose Creative Directors are Tina Flintoff and Nick Hornby, Executive Producers are Charlotte Brookes and Sara Evans, Series Producer Rory Dalziel and Series Director Dee Mulcahy.

The BBC Commissioning Editor is Beejal-Maya Patel.

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, BBC Documentaries, says: "It’s so good to be working with Stacey and Joe and their family again. Audiences loved the first series, episode one reached an audience of 4.2 million on BBC One, that’s a lot of eyes on Pickle Cottage. It’s been great to see how viewers have taken Stacey, Joe, their kids and beloved pets to their hearts and series two will continue to reflect their bustling lives at Pickle Cottage."

Charlotte Brookes, Head of Popular Factual, Optomen, says: “We’re so grateful to Joe and Stacey and their family for letting the cameras in once again to document the highs and lows of their lives. There’s never a dull moment at Pickle Cottage."