Who is Jake Cornish on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Jake Cornish is hoping to find the one in Love Island 2021.

Jake Cornish is one of the contestants lined up for Love Island 2021.

He will be hoping to find love in the sun as the reality TV show starts on Monday 28th June.

Speaking about why he has taken the plunge and joined Love Island this year, Jake says: "I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it."

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island 2021 contestant Jake Cornish...

How old is Jake Cornish?

Jake Cornish is 24.

Where is he from?

Jake is from Weston-super-Mare.

Jake is looking forward to finding love this summer. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Jake Cornish do for a living?

He is a water engineer.

What is Jake Cornish looking for in a partner on Love Island?

When it comes to finding love this summer, Jake has admitted that he is looking for someone honest and loyal... "For me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.

"I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!"

Jake also admits he is usually drawn to blondes... "Looks-wise, I have always gone for blondes. My ideal woman is Billie Faiers. She is my dream woman. I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her. She’s a lady, she’s just lush."

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.