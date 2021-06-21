Who is Brad McClelland on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Brad is looking forward to settling into villa life on this year's Love Island.

Brad McClelland is one of the contestants lined up for Love Island 2021.

He will be hoping to find love in the sun as the reality TV show starts on Monday 28th June.

When it comes to being on Love Island, Brad has admitted he is looking forward to life in the villa: "I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?"

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island 2021 contestant Brad McClelland...

How old is Brad McClelland?

Brad is 26.

Where is he from?

Brad McClelland is from Northumberland.

What does Brad McClelland do for a living?

He is a labourer.

What do Brad McClelland's friends say about him?

It seems that sitting by the pool on Love Island might suit Brad down to the ground because he admits he likes to get away with doing very little... "I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. My friends would probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – that I just try to get away with doing literally nothing."

What is Brad McClelland looking for in a partner on Love Island?

When it comes to the type of women Brad usually goes for, he has narrowed it down to three of his ideal matches... "I like Sommer Ray from Instagram. Zara McDermott, she’s a good-looking lass. Or Megan Fox."

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.