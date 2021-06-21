Who is Aaron Francis on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Aaron Francis is one of the contestants lined up for Love Island 2021.

He will be hoping to find love in the sun as the reality TV show starts on Monday 28th June.

Speaking of why he decided to make 2021 the year that he joins Love Island, Aaron revealed: "I’ve been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off. Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships to dating."

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island 2021 contestant Aaron Francis...

How old is Aaron Francis?

Aaron Francis is 24.

Where is he from?

Aaron Francis is from London.

Aaron is hoping to find love in Love Island 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Aaron Francis do for a living?

Aaron is a Luxury Events Host and so he is used to rubbing shoulders with the stars on a regular basis.

Speaking of how his glamorous job recently lead to him working with royalty, Aaron says: "I worked at Eugenie and Beatrice’s weddings over the summer. I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested."

Aaron is used to rubbing shoulders with celebrities thanks to his job as an events host. (Image credit: ITV)

What is Aaron Francis looking for in a partner on Love Island?

"I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends."

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.