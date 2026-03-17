TV Spy — Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: March 21-27

Camilla Morrone as Rachel Harkin in Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Article continues below

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Adam DiMarco as Nicky Cunningham in Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Horror fans are invited to tune in to Netflix’s new thriller Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, about a doomed wedding. Starring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as Rachel and Nicky, the action follows the ill-fated bride and groom in the week leading up to their nuptials.

The pair set out on what should be a fun road trip to his family’s holiday home, which is tucked away in a snowy forest, for their dream wedding. But Rachel, who is already prone to superstition and paranoia, can’t shake a feeling of dread about their forthcoming ceremony. And when she’s met with a series of eerie coincidences and awful surprises, she’s forced to confront her fears and contemplate whether she’s doing the right thing.

The drama comes from the Executive Producers of Stranger Things and the cast also includes Jeff Wilbusch, Karla Crome, Gus Birney, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine and Sawyer Fraser, and All eight episodes are available on Netflix from Thursday, March 26.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Charlie Cox as Daredevil (Image credit: Jojo Whilden / © MARVEL 2025)

Charlie Cox is back as the masked vigilante, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk when the popular MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) drama has its much-anticipated return.

Picking up six months on from Fisk declaring martial law, having firmly established himself as Mayor of New York, Daredevil is public enemy number one. Now sporting a new black suit, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Cox) has help from his resistance ally, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) as they aim to take back control.

And if fans aren’t excited enough about Krysten Ritter reprising her role in the eight-part series, there’s another treat in store with Tony Dalton back as Jack Duquesne aka The Swordsman.

Season two episodes release weekly on Disney+ from Wednesday, March 25.

For All Mankind Season 5

For All Mankind key art (Image credit: Apple TV)

The fifth season of For All Mankind makes its way to Apple TV and with Happy Valley now a thriving colony in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist, friction builds between those who live on Mars and the people on their former home.

Now time-jumping to the 2010s, the 10-part space drama sees the nations of Earth demanding law and order on the Red Planet, as they seek to gain control. Stars Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt. Watch out for the launch of spin-off series Star City in late May.

Season five episodes release weekly from Friday, March 27.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

9-1-1 season 9 episode 13 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 27

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 13 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 27

Black Sails episode 4 airs on ITV4 and ITVX (box set) on Sunday, March 22

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 1 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 25

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy season 1 ends with episode 8 on ITV1 on Friday, March 27

DTF St. Louis episode 4 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, March 23

DTF St. Louis episodes 1-4 air on HBO Max on Thursday, March 26

FBI season 8 episode 8 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, March 26

FBI season 6 episode 3 airs on Sky Mix on Monday, March 23

Fire Country season 1 episode 12 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, March 24

For All Mankind season 5 episode 1 airs on Apple TV on Friday, March 27

Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 15 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 27

High Potential season 2 episode 16 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 25

House Of David season 2 airs on Prime Video on Friday, March 27

Ali Suliman and Michael Iskander in House Of David (Image credit: Jonathan Prime/Prime)