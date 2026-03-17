How to watch Small Prophets online: stream BBC comedy from anywhere and for free

After the sublime Detectorists, McKenzie Crook returns, once again mining humour from the mundane. The six-part series is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer in the UK, but don’t worry if you’re away from home, because you can watch the Small Prophets from anywhere with a VPN .

The series follows Michael (Detectorists’ Pearce Quigley), whose girlfriend disappeared under mysterious circumstances seven years ago. With Michael still struggling to come to terms with the loss, his elderly father (Michael Palin) suggests he try some more out of the box methods in his search for answers, specifically, alchemy. Michael’s experiments soon lead to the creation of the titular supernatural creatures, who, it seems, can predict the future.

Critics and audiences alike have heaped praise on the latest from Crook (who also directs), with the show sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. In their five star review, The Guardian called it “a show full of gorgeous surprises,” while The Times praised its “joyous storytelling.”

Ready for another life-affirming tale from one of TV comedy’s best writers? Here's how to watch Small Prophets from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Small Prophets online in the UK for free

All six episodes of Small Prophets became available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer on Monday, February 9. iPlayer is free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch Small Prophets in the US and Australia?

There's currently no word on an international release for Small Prophets. However, depending on your region, keep an eye on the likes of BritBox, PBS and Acorn TV, with those being the most likely home for this BBC comedy.

UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch Small Prophets. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch Small Prophets from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Small Prophets on the BBC iPlayer streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!