How to watch Small Prophets online: stream BBC comedy from anywhere and for free
McKenzie Crook's latest brings magic to suburbia
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After the sublime Detectorists, McKenzie Crook returns, once again mining humour from the mundane. The six-part series is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer in the UK, but don’t worry if you’re away from home, because you can watch the Small Prophets from anywhere with a VPN.
Finale: Monday, Tues 16 March (UK)
UK: BBC iPlayer (free)
Abroad: use this VPN to watch BBC shows anywhere
The series follows Michael (Detectorists’ Pearce Quigley), whose girlfriend disappeared under mysterious circumstances seven years ago. With Michael still struggling to come to terms with the loss, his elderly father (Michael Palin) suggests he try some more out of the box methods in his search for answers, specifically, alchemy. Michael’s experiments soon lead to the creation of the titular supernatural creatures, who, it seems, can predict the future.
Critics and audiences alike have heaped praise on the latest from Crook (who also directs), with the show sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. In their five star review, The Guardian called it “a show full of gorgeous surprises,” while The Times praised its “joyous storytelling.”
Ready for another life-affirming tale from one of TV comedy’s best writers? Here's how to watch Small Prophets from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.
How to watch Small Prophets online in the UK for free
All six episodes of Small Prophets became available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer on Monday, February 9. iPlayer is free to watch for license fee payers.
If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.
Can I watch Small Prophets in the US and Australia?
There's currently no word on an international release for Small Prophets. However, depending on your region, keep an eye on the likes of BritBox, PBS and Acorn TV, with those being the most likely home for this BBC comedy.
UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch Small Prophets. We've got all the details you need for that below.
How to watch Small Prophets from anywhere with a VPN
If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Small Prophets on the BBC iPlayer streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!
Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.
Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.