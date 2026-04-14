We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Stranger Things: Tales from '85

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025)

Produced by the Duffer Brothers, this epic new animated series set in the Stranger Things universe takes us back to Hawkins, where the original characters must fight new monsters and uncover paranormal mysteries terrorising their town.

The official synopsis reads: "In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely?"

Stranger Things: Tales from the '85 premieres on Netflix on April 23.

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Hacks season 5

(Image credit: HBO)

Hacks is no doubt one of the best HBO Max original series, thanks to its award-winning leading ladies Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, who play stand-up comedian Deborah Vance and her comedy writer Ava Daniels.

In the fifth and final series of the critically acclaimed dramedy, Deborah and Ava return to Las Vegas to secure Deborah's legacy as a comedian following the false news reports that Deborah passed away.

Joining the cast this season are Christopher Briney, Leslie Bibb, Cherry Jones, and Ann Dowd.

If you need a reminder of what happened in the previous series as the third episode premieres on Sky Atlantic this week, then check out our Hacks season 2 episode reviews.

Tracker season 3

(Image credit: Michael Courtney/CBS)

Based on the best-selling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, "a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family."

Episode 10 of the CBS action-drama airs on Disney+ on April 21, which sees Colter cut off from his friends Reenie (Fiona Rene) and Randy (Chris Lee) after being framed for a string of murders. Colter is then forced to team up with unexpected ally Billie (Sofia Pernas) to stop an assassin and uncover a murky truth.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Andor season 1 episode 5 airs on Sky One on Monday, April 20

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17 episode 3 airs on 5USA on Wednesday, April 22

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 6 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 22

Doc season 2 episode 12 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, April 22

Euphoria season 3 episode 2 airs on Sky Atlantic and HBO Max on Monday, April 20

FBI season 6 episode 7 airs on Sky Mix on Monday, April 20

FBI season 8 episode 12 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, April 23

Fire Country season 1 episode 16 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, April 21

For All Mankind season 5 episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, April 24

Hacks season 5 episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, April 24

Imperfect Women episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 22

Law & Order season 24 episode 11 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, April 21

episode 11 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, April 21 Margo's Got Money Troubles episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 22

Margo's Got Money Troubles continues on Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple TV)