We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Widow's Bay

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Apple TV’s new comedy horror follows New England mayor, Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), who is eager to boost tourism in the town he presides over. However, the locals are convinced that Widow's Bay is cursed and its charming façade hides dark secrets.

The official synopsis reads: "Widow’s Bay is a quaint island town 40-miles off the coast of New England. But something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no wifi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again."

Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Caroll and Dale Dickey also star in this 10-part series set to premiere on April 29.

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Man on Fire

(Image credit: Juan Rosas/Netflix © 2024)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steps into the role of Special Forces Mercenary John Creasy in this new Netflix adaptation of A.J. Quinnell's book series, Man on Fire. The action thriller sees John looking for a fresh start and goes on a path to redemption to try and overcome his personal demons. However, he finds himself back in the fire before he can wipe the slate clean.

Tune in to catch all the thrills and spills of Man on Fire on Netflix on April 30.

The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The Disney+ Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett is coming to ITVX on April 29. Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett centres on the titular bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they navigate the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars universe and fight for Jabba the Hutt's old territory.

As per the official plot: "The Book of Boba Fett finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

Our top picks across TV and streaming

9-1-1 season 9 episode 17 airs on Disney+ on Friday, May 1

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 17 airs on Disney+ on Friday, May 1

Andor season 1 episode 6 airs on Sky One on Monday, April 27

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17 episode 4 airs on 5USA on Wednesday, April 29

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 29

Doc season 2 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, April 29

Euphoria season 3 episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic and HBO Max on Monday, April 27

FBI season 6 episode 8 airs on Sky Mix on Monday, April 27

FBI season 8 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, April 30

Fire Country season 1 episode 17 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, April 28

For All Mankind season 5 episode 6 airs on Apple TV on Friday, May 1

Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 17 airs on Disney+ on Friday, May 1

Hacks season 5 episodes 4 & 5 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, May 1

Imperfect Women episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 29

Law & Order season 24 episode 12 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, April 28

Margo's Got Money Troubles episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 29

Marshals: A Yellowstone Story episode 9 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, April 27

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Friday, May 1

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters continues on Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple TV)