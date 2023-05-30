Who is Mehdi Edno on Love Island 2023?

Mehdi Edno is one of the first stars confirmed to be heading into the Love Island 2023 villa!

Love Island 2023 sees the hit ITV dating show returning to our screens for the second of two seasons in what ITV has called "the year of love". With Winter Love Island 2023 now over and done with, we're heading to Mallorca along with host Maya Jama and a fresh lineup of islanders for another summer that's bound to be packed with drama.

Mehdi Edno is one of the ten singletons who'll be heading into the villa when the show's tenth series starts airing on ITV2 and ITVX. Asked why he signed up, Mehdi said: "I've been single now for over two years. I've watched the show before, and my friends always say I should go on it — they say I'm made for it! So let's see if they're right or not."

Will Mehdi manage to join the Love Island winners list? Here's what you need to know about him...

How old is Mehdi Edno?

Mehdi is 26 years old.

Where is Mehdi Edno from?

Mehdi is from Bordeaux, France, but he splits his time between there and London.

What does Mehdi do for a living?

Mehdi is a communications manager.

How will Mehdi fare in the Love Island villa? (Image credit: ITV)

What is Mehdi's Instagram?

If you want to follow Mehdi on Instagram, you can find him @mehdiedno. At the time of writing, he's got a modest following on the platform, with over 5500 fans following his page; we're sure that number will rise once the show properly gets underway.

What does Mehdi think he's going to bring to the villa?

Mehdi was quick to single one thing out when it comes to heading into the villa. He said: "My French accent, as well as lots of laughter."

As for how he thinks his friends and family would describe him, Mehdi said: "I think they would describe me as someone who is confident, kind and funny."

Mehdi said: "I'd simply start by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested."

What is Mehdi's favorite Love Island moment?

"I like seeing the couples who are still together today like Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae. It's beautiful to see them still together, looking happy and with a family now too."

Love Island 2023 stars on Monday, June 5 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX; the series is expected to follow past seasons of the show and air on Hulu in the US.