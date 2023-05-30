Who is Molly Marsh on Love Island 2023?

Molly Marsh is one of the first stars confirmed for Love Island 2023!

The so-called "summer of love" continues with Love Island 2023, the second of two seasons of Love Island airing this year. With Winter Love Island 2023 out of the way,

the main villa in Mallorca is ready to welcome host Maya Jama and a new set of islanders who are all looking to find love (and potentially lay their hands on the big cash prize!) when Love Island's tenth series gets underway on ITV2 and ITVX.

Molly Marsh is hopeful that the villa will be a great way to meet her perfect match. Asked why she applied to take part, she said: "I think it's ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don't go out and party and I don't use dating apps, I'm actually quite old-fashioned, so there's no better way to meet someone by going into a villa in the sun with the potential 'one' in there."

Will she find the one in the villa? Could Molly be in with a chance of joining the Love Island winners list? Find out what you need to know about her below...

How old is Molly Marsh?

Molly Marsh is 21 years old.

Where is Molly from?

Molly is from Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

What does Molly do for a living?

Molly is a musical theatre performer and social media creator.

Will Molly make it all the way to the Love Island final? (Image credit: ITV)

What is Molly's Instagram?

You can find Molly on Instagram @mollygracemarsh. Given she's already a content creator, it's probably no surprise she already has more than 42,000 followers, though she's bound to pick up some more fans once she arrives in the Love Island villa.

Molly said: "I'd probably say I'll make you a cup of tea every single morning and I'll make you laugh every single day."

What does she think she will bring to the villa?

Molly sounds like she's going to be a lively addition to the villa. She said: "I think I'll bring fun, bubbly, energetic little sister energy. I'm up for a laugh, I'm spontaneous and adventurous, I hope I can bring a bit of light and positivity to people's day."

What's one thing not many people may know about Molly?

It's a shame she wasn't taking part in the winter edition of the show, as Molly might have gotten on well with fellow farmer, Will Young. Asked what many people might not know about her, she said: "I live on a farm with my mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin's husband, their baby and chicken."

What's Molly's favourite Love Island moment?

"I loved Chris and Kem's rap. I fell for Kem as soon as he did his rap."

Love Island 2023 stars on Monday, June 5 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX; the series is expected to follow past seasons of the show and air on Hulu in the US.