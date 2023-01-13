Who is Will Young on Love Island 2023?

Join Will and the other islanders in the new villa when Love Island 2023 gets underway on January 16.

Will Young is one of the first male islanders confirmed for the next season of Love Island.

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The returning winter spin-off will see another batch of islanders heading to a new villa in South Africa to try to find their perfect partners with the help of Love Island's new host, Maya Jama.

Farmer (and TikTok (opens in new tab) star) Will Young is one of the first ten singletons heading into the South African villa for the new series. When asked why he decided to apply, Will said: "Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work. Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife."

Here's what you need to know about Will Young...

How old is Will Young?

Will Young is 23 years old.

Where is Will Young from?

Will Young is from Buckinghamshire.

Is Will Young going to find his future wife in the villa? (Image credit: ITV)

What does Will do for a living?

Will is a farmer by trade, something he shares online with his 1.1 Million TikTok followers.

What is Will's Instagram account?

You can find Will Young on Instagram @farmer_will_ (opens in new tab). Given his online presence, it's no surprise that the star already has more than 127,000 followers!

If you do decide to follow Will, do be aware that you might not see anything from him this year as the duty of care protocols for Love Island contestants have been changed for the new series. Islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts while they're in the show, meaning you won't be seeing new posts from them or their friends and family pop up for a while.

What does Will think he will bring to the villa?

Similar to Anna-May Robey's belief that she'll be bringing the fun to the villa, Will has claimed that he's planning on upping the energy levels for the new series. "Good energy, I'm a bit of cheeky chappy, good vibes, good to be around" is what he said he'll be bringing to the villa.

Will Young has revealed exactly what he thinks makes him a good catch. He said: "I bring real good, loving energy and I'm a wholesome boy who can bring you to the farm and show you his animals and just live one of those happy lives in the cottage."

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.