Love Island star has an unlikely link to Coronation Street

They're not two ITV shows we'd generally place together, but the latest Love Island star to enter the villa has a family link to Coronation Street.

Love Island newcomer Molly Marsh's mum Janet has graced the cobbles with multiple appearances over the years, as well as other appearances in Where The Heart Is, Bodies, In The Dark, Love, Lies and Records, Still Open All Hours and short film Cerulean.

Janet first appeared in Coronation Street back in 2005 as a nurse, followed by playing a receptionist at the Scott-Roe Clinic in March 2008. Her last appearance on the soap was in 2009, where she was seen playing a UTI nurse.

It would appear that Molly is following in her mum's footsteps, shooting to fame in the Love Island villa as well as being a budding musical theatre performer.

Molly joins other hopefully singles in the ITV show, which is hosted by Maya Jama, in search of love this summer.

Molly told ITV, "I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone."

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, host Maya Jama revealed a new twist for summer 2023, telling viewers, "A very big surprise is that the public has all the power.

"For the first episode, you guys are going to decide who couples up. You vote and then we listen. It's a big decision to make, as soon as you see them."

We're sure mum Janet will be cheering her on from home!

Love Island will hit screens on Monday 5th June with a line-up of new singles ready to compete for the £50k prize.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.