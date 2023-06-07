Who is Whitney Adebayo on Love Island 2023?

Whitney Adebayo is Love Island 2023's second bombshell, and she's making her debut today (Wednesday, June 7)!

Love Island 2023 is the second of our two seasons of Love Island airing this year. Our Love Island 2023 cast arrived in the villa on Monday, June 5, and quickly started getting to know each other with some flirty challenges.

Ahead of the third episode of the series, ITV revealed that Whitney would be joining the villa as a bombshell. We now know that she'll be going on a date with André Furtado, who was left single after Zachariah decided to couple up with Catherine Agbaje.

Asked why she felt now was the right time to apply for Love Island, Whitney said: "Why not? I want to have fun and have a lit summer."

Will she turn some heads in the villa? Could Whitney be in with a chance of joining the Love Island winners list?

Here's what you need to know about Whitney Adebayo...

How old is Whitney Adebayo?

Whitney is 25 years old.

Where is Whitney Adebayo from?

Whitney Adebayo is from London.

Whitney Adebayo is heading for Love Island 2023. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Whitney do for a living?

Whitney is an entrepreneur.

What is Whitney Adebayo's Instagram?

If you're looking to follow Whitney on Instagram, you can find her @whitbrownsx. At the time of writing, she has just over 1700 followers, but that number will no doubt get much bigger once she makes her villa debut.

What does Whitney think she will bring to the villa?

Whitney highlighted that she thinks she'll bring some good energy to the villa. She said: "Good vibes, I can be really silly and funny but I can also get deep. It depends on the person and the situation but I am a very adaptable person, I know how to read the room."

Why does Whitney think she's perfect for Love Island?

"Why would you not want to date me? I've got triple B's - bum, boobs and brains."

Why does Whitney think she is single?

"I'm too much to handle sometimes, maybe people are intimidated by me. I know what I want and I'm very picky."

Love Island 2023 started on Monday, June 5 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX. New episodes air at the same time every night, and the series is expected to follow past seasons of the show and air on Hulu in the US.