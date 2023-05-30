Who is Catherine Agbaje on Love Island 2023?

Catherine Agbaje is one of the first stars confirmed to be heading into the Love Island 2023 villa!

Love Island 2023 is the second of our double helping of Love Island in what ITV has been calling "the year of love". The sun might have set on Winter Love Island 2023, but there are still plenty more islanders waiting in the wings!

In June, we're heading back to Mallorca with Love Island host Maya Jama and a new set of singletons who are looking for love on the hit show which is coming to ITV2 and ITVX.

Asked why Catherine signed up for Love Island, she said: "I feel like this is the perfect opportunity to narrow down what I'm actually looking for and reach my goal to find love. I want to get my feelings out there and put myself out there. I want to love, and to be loved — and with no distractions as well." Could Catherine end up joining the Love Island winners list?

Here's what you need to know about Catherine Agbaje...

How old is Catherine Agbaje?

Catherine is 22 years old

Where is Catherine Agbaje from?

Catherine comes from Dublin, Ireland.

What does Catherine do for a living?

Catherine Agbaje is a commercial real estate agent.

Will Catherine be lucky in love in the villa? (Image credit: ITV)

What is Catherine's Instagram?

You can find Catherine Agbaje on Instagram @catherine_agbaje. At the time of writing, she has just over 10,000 followers. As with all the other islanders, we expect that number will no doubt be much higher once Love Island properly gets underway.

Asked for her pitch as to why someone should want to date her, Catherine said: "I'm fun, I'm flirty, I'm just never boring. I can chat your ears off!"

What does she think she will bring to the villa?

Catherine sounds like she's planning on bringing a lot of energy into the villa. She said: "I'll bring fun, I'll be someone to rely on, outgoing and loud."

What's the one thing Catherine would want her fellow islanders to know about her?

Catherine said: "I can be a bit bossy. Some of my friends and family call me bossy. I just like being in control sometimes and navigating situations."

What's Catherine's favorite Love Island moment?

"Davide saying, 'You're a liar! You're an actress!', That was funny."

Love Island 2023 stars on Monday, June 5 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX; the series is expected to follow past seasons of the show and air on Hulu in the US.