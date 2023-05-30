Who is Ruchee Gurung on Love Island 2023?

Ruchee Gurung is one of the first stars confirmed to be heading into the Love Island 2023 villa!

Love Island 2023 is the second of our two seasons of Love Island airing this year after the Winter edition returned for some fun in the sun in South Africa. With Winter Love Island 2023 out of the way, we're heading back to Mallorca with host Maya Jama and a fresh lineup of islanders ready to look for love (and maybe land a big cash prize) when the series airs on ITV2 and ITVX.

Ruchee Gurung was the very first person revealed to be taking part in Love Island series 10 when ITV announced the lineup on May 29. Asked what lead her to sign up for the show, Ruchee said: "I'm single and looking for love, and it's the perfect opportunity for me to find someone.

"I'm a relationship kind of girl, but so far it's not worked out for me. So I'm looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa", she added.

Could Ruchee Gurung be in with a chance of going the distance and becoming one of the next Love Island winners? Here's what you need to know about her...

How old is Ruchee Gurung?

Ruchee is 24 years old.

Where is Ruchee from?

Ruchee Gurung is from Sutton, South London.

Will Ruchee find love this summer? (Image credit: ITV)

What does Ruchee do for a living?

Suchee is a beautician — no doubt she'll be bringing her expertise into the villa!

What is Ruchee's Instagram?

Ruchee's Instagram handle is @rucheewawo. At the time of writing, she's already got more than 13,000 followers, and we've no doubt that number will only get bigger once the show gets underway.

Ruchee said: "I'm really caring, when I'm with someone I'm all about them. I'm also really loyal and love doing nice things for the people that are special to me. My love language is gift giving, so I'm a real giver when it comes to relationships."

What's one thing not many people know about Ruchee?

Turns out Ruchee has a hidden musical side to her. She said: "I can sing, I studied music when I was younger but it's just a hobby now." If she's still in the villa for the talent show, perhaps she'll show off her talent?

What's Ruchee's favorite Love Island moment?

"I loved Maura Higgins. I feel like how she handled situations in the villa was exactly how I would behave. I'd say any Maura moments were favourites for me, I thought she was hilarious."

Love Island 2023 stars on Monday, June 5 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX; the series is expected to follow past seasons of the show and air on Hulu in the US.