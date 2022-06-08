Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Love Island? All you need to know

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is one of the first batch of female bombshells to enter the villa.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is one of the first bombshells heading into the Love Island villa this year, alongside Afia Tonkmor.

Love Island 2022 wouldn't be the same without the bombshells heading into the villa to try and turn some heads, and Ekin-Su is set to do exactly that.

We learned that Ekin-Su would be joining the islanders shortly after Davide Sanclimenti revealed he would be coupling up with Gemma Owen, leaving Liam Llewellyn single and at risk of potentially being dumped in the process.

Just like every other Love Island contestant, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will be hoping to couple up with her perfect match and maybe even walk away from the show as one of the Love Island winners.

Speaking about why she decided to sign up for the show, Ekin-Su said: "I’ve seen relationships that have worked out really well — and marriages! Dom and Jess, Camilla and Jamie — they’ve had kids as well. Dating for me has been very hard, especially in today’s world with dating apps.

"It’s a very false perception of somebody on these apps. I’ve found that whenever I’ve tried to date somebody through these apps, it’s been really unsuccessful. I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings."

Here's everything you need to know about Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu...

(Image credit: ITV)

How old is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu?

Ekin-Su is 27 years old.

Where is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from?

Ekin-Su is from Essex.

What is Ekin-Su's Instagram account?

Ekin-Su's Instagram handle is @ekinsuofficial (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, she already has 354,000 followers though we expect that will change once she arrives in the villa.

What does Ekin-Su do for a living?

Ekin-Su is an actress.

What does Ekin-Su think she'll bring to the villa?

It sounds like Ekin-Su is keen to have a laugh and give some guidance to her fellow Islanders.

She said: "I definitely think I’ll be bringing laughter. I’ll bring a lot of advice. I think I’m mysterious in a way — people assume differently of me and something will come out of my mouth and people will say, ‘Did she just say that?’



Is Ekin-Su willing to step on some toes to get the guy she wants?

Ekin-Su will do whatever it takes to get the guy she wants — even if that means treading on people's toes.

"I don’t care about treading on toes. Of course I am there to make friends too but realistically I’m not there to make seasonal girlfriends, I’m there to find the love of my life. I need to find the man of my dreams so if there is another girl in the way, I don’t care. I’m quite fiery and passionate so if I want something, I don’t care what gets in the way," she revealed.

What is Ekin-Su's claim to fame?

"I’m an actress in Turkey on a programme called Kuzey Yildizi," she said.

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.