Who is Ikenna Ekwonna on Love Island? All you need to know

Ikenna Ekwonna is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Ikenna was the eighth contestant revealed for the upcoming season, and he’ll be hoping to go the distance and maybe even leave the villa as one of the next Love Island winners!

Talking about why he wanted to head into the villa this year, Ikenna said: "I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone."

Here's everything you need to know about Ikenna Ekwonna...

How old is Ikenna Ekwonna?

Ikenna is 23.

Where is Ikenna Ekwonna from?

Ikenna is from Nottingham.

What is Ikenna Ekwonna's Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @ikenna._ (opens in new tab)

Ikenna Ekwonna is hoping to find love in the Love Island villa. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Ikenna do for a living?

Ikenna works in Pharmaceutical sales.

What does Ikenna think he will bring to the villa?

Ikenna wants to carry his spontaneous and confident personality into the villa.

Talking about what he'll bring to the villa, he said: "Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement. I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think."

What was Ikenna's memorable dating experience?

Ikenna showed off his generosity, saying: "I took my ex on holiday for her birthday. We went to Barcelona for four nights and I was pretty young then, maybe like 19-20. It was for her birthday so she didn’t know about it. It was quite a lot of money to spend for that age."

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.