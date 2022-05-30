Who is Indiyah Polack on Love Island? All you need to know

Indiyah Polack is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Dami was the third contestant revealed for the upcoming season, and she’ll be looking to couple up with someone and hopefully go on to leave the villa as one of the next Love Island winners this summer.

Talking about why she wanted to take part in the hit dating show, Indiyah said: "I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like, for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection

Here's everything you need to know about Indiyah Polack...

How old is Indiyah Polack?

Indiyah is 23.

Where is Indiyah Polack from?

Indiyah is from London.

What is Indiyah's Instagram account?

Indiyah Polack's Instagram handle is @1ndiyah (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, she has just over 13,000 followers, though we expect that to change very soon!

Indiyah thinks she'll bring a lot of 'flavour and vibrancy' to the villa this year (Image credit: ITV)

What does Indiyah Polack do for a living?

Indiyah is a hotel waitress, but she's also modeled for big brands like boohoo and Lounge Underwear.

What does Indiyah think she will bring to the villa?

Indiyah classes herself as a 'down to earth person', and thinks coupling up with someone should be a breeze! She said: "I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy. I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend."

How does Indiyah sum up her dating life so far?

"Random. Everyone I’ve dated have all been quite different. I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same."

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.