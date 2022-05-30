Who is Andrew Le Page on Love Island? All you need to know

Andrew Le Page is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Andrew is the ninth contestant revealed for the upcoming season. Now that he's single, Andrew is looking to meet someone new in the villa... could he be walking away from the show as one of the next Love Island winners later this summer?

Talking about why he signed up for the show, Andrew said: "Because I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go."

Here's everything you need to know about Andrew Le Page...

How old is Andrew Le Page?

Andrew is 27 years old.

Where is Andrew Le Page from?

Andrew Le Page is from Guernsey, though he also works in Dubai.

What is Andrew Le Page's Instagram account?

Andrew's Instagram handle is @andrewlepage (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, he has just over 2000 followers, but that number is sure to skyrocket once Love Island gets underway in June.

Andrew is ready for his summer of love. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Andrew Le Page do for a living?

Andrew is an estate agent. He regularly shares photos of himself enjoying life in Dubai.

Why does he think he's a catch? What makes Andrew a good partner?

Andrew Le Page has shared what he thinks makes him a good partner. It sounds like loyalty is his top priority. But once he's coupled up, could another islander put that loyalty to the test?

He said: "When I'm someone I'm very loyal, I'm a good boyfriend as when I'm with someone I'm all for them."

Does he have any memorable dating experiences?

By the sounds of things, Andrew is no stranger to big romantic gestures. As far as memorable dating experiences go, he revealed: "With my ex, we went out for dinner for her birthday. I pretended that I got her absolutely nothing and she was kind of fuming. Then I whipped out that, ‘We're actually going to Paris tomorrow’. She was very happy with that!"

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.