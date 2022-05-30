Who is Dami Hope on Love Island? All you need to know

Dami Hope is among the first set of islanders for Love Island 2022.

Dami Hope is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Dami was the second contestant revealed for the upcoming season, and he’ll be hoping to go the distance and maybe even leave the villa as one of the next Love Island winners!

Talking about why he wanted to head into the villa this year, Dami said: "This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences.

"Love Island is a different experience; I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it's a fun experience."

Here's everything you need to know about Dami Hope...

How old is Dami Hope?

Dami Hope is 26.

Where is Dami Hope from?

Dami is from Dublin in Ireland.

What is Dami Hope's Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @damihope (opens in new tab).

What does Dami Hope do for a living?

Dami is a senior microbiologist.

What does Dami think he will bring to the villa?

Dami is all about being himself this summer, even if that might cause some drama with the other islander!

Talking about what he'll bring to the villa, he said: "Just myself, Dami Hope! Being me - funny and my personality. I don't know if I will cause trouble, I'll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don't intentionally cause trouble — but it happens!"

Why does Dami think he's a catch?

Dami is all about supporting his future partners. He said: "When I'm actually in a relationship, I think it's a star sign thing, I'm an Aries but I'm very passionate, I always used to put that person first.

"If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I'd make sure that even if it's something I'm not talented at, I'd get talented at it just so it helps them. I'm really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other."

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.