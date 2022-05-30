Who is Gemma Owen on Love Island? All you need to know

Gemma Owen is looking to have fun in the sun in Love Island.

Gemma Owen is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Gemma is the seventh contestant revealed for the upcoming season. She's the daughter of former Premier League footballer, Michael Owen, and she’ll be hoping to leave the villa as one of the next Love Island winners when the show returns.

After her last relationship didn't work out, Gemma has turned to the Love Island producers to help her find her next partner... but it sounds like she's just as interested in just having fun!

Talking about why she wanted to take part, Gemma said: "I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, 'Why not?'"

Here's everything you need to know about Gemma Owen...

How old is Gemma Owen?

Gemma is 19.

Where is Gemma Owen from?

Gemma is from Chester.

What is Gemma Owen's Instagram account?

Gemma's personal Instagram account is @gemowen_1. She already has more than 43,000 followers, and we expect that number will get much bigger once Love Island gets underway.

Gemma Owen is heading to the villa this summer. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Gemma Owen do for a living?

Gemma is an international dressage rider for Great Britain and a business owner. She launched her own luxury swimwear range, OG Beachwear (opens in new tab), in February this year.

What does Gemma think she will bring to the villa?

Gemma said: "I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way."

She also explained that she'll be bringing her competitive edge to the show. She explained: "Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11 years old. I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive.

"[When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want. But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me."

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.