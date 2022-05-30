Who is Luca Bish on Love Island? All you need to know

Luca Bish is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Luca is the eleventh contestant revealed for the upcoming season, completing the starting lineup for Love Island season 8. Like all the other contestants, he'll be jetting off to the new villa and hoping to walk away from the show as one of the next Love Island winners.

It sounds like Luca could be looking to find a serious relationship in the villa. Talking about why he wanted to take part in the show, he said: "When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?"

Here's everything you need to know about Luca Bish...

How old is Luca Bish?

Luca is 23 years old.

Where is Luca Bish from?

Luca is from Brighton.

What is Luca's Instagram account?

Luca's Instagram handle is @lucabish (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, he's got just over 2200 followers.

Luca Bish is the final member of Love Island 2022's starting lineup. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Luca Bish do for a living?

Luca is a fishmonger.

Why does Luca think he's single at the moment?

Luca was actually in a long-term relationship not that long back. As he explained: "I came out of a four-year relationship about a year ago. I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn't like and we drifted apart."

Hopefully, he can find his perfect match on Love Island!

How does he like to meet new partners?

When it comes to dating, Luca prefers to meet people out in public. He said: "I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

"If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates."

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.