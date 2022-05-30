Who is Paige Thorne on Love Island? All you need to know

Paige Thorne is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Paige was the first contestant revealed for the latest series, and she’ll be hoping to go the distance and maybe even find love as one of the next Love Island winners!

Talking about why she wanted to take part in the hit dating show, Paige said: “In Swansea, there is just no one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me.

“I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully, they can just come to me now!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Paige Thorne…

Paige Thorne is leaving Swansea behind and heading for the Love Island villa. (Image credit: ITV )

How old is Paige Thorne?

Paige Thorne is 24.

Where is Paige Thorne from?

Paige is from Swansea in Wales.

What is her Instagram account?

Paige's Instagram handle is @paigethornex

What does Paige Thorne do for a living?

Paige is a paramedic.

What does Paige think she will bring to the villa?

By the sounds of it, Paige will looking after everyone else in the villa.

Talking about what she thinks she'll bring to the show, she said: "Just positive energy, lots of bubbly energy. I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.

"If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed — I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10’.

Why does Paige think she's single at the moment?

"I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys so was like, “Right, that's it. I’m going to focus on me.”, Paige said.

"Then I was like, “Ok, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.” I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone."

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.