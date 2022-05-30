Who is Tasha Ghouri on Love Island? All you need to know

Tasha Ghouri is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Tasha is the fifth contestant revealed for the upcoming season, and she’ll be looking to find Mr. Right and maybe even go on to leave the villa as one of the next Love Island winners when the show starts this June. She's set to make history for the show as well, as she's the first deaf contestant to spend their summer in the villa.

Talking about why she wanted to take part in the hit dating show, Tasha said: "My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find 'the one' and have a great summer at the same time.

"I'm definitely ready for a relationship. I'm 23 now, so I'm ready to get to know someone, go on holidays, and travel with them", she added.

Here's everything you need to know about Tasha Ghouri...

How old is Tasha Ghouri?

Tasha Ghouri is 23.

Where is Tasha Ghouri from?

Tasha is from Thirsk in North Yorkshire.

What is Tasha Ghouri's Instagram account?

Tasha's Instagram handle is @tashaghouri (opens in new tab). Currently, she has just under 20,000 followers.

Tasha is ready to find the one this summer. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Tasha Ghouri do for a living?

Tasha is a model and a dancer.

How do her friends and family describe her?

Tasha thinks she's bound to be described as the life of the party by her friends and family, but that she'd also considered inspirational. She said: "They would definitely describe me as wild. I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance, I’m always on the dance floor.

"I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs. I’m the type of person to put others before me. They would definitely say I’m a nap queen, I love napping! I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it."

What does Tasha think she will bring to the villa?

One thing Tasha isn't afraid of is a little bit of drama. By the sounds of things, she won't be afraid to step on some toes to try and couple up with the right guy.

She said "It's a tough one because I'm a girls' girl but it is a dating show and I'm here to find my man. I may have to step on toes but I'll do it in the nicest way possible.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.