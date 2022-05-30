Who is Davide Sanclimenti on Love Island? All you need to know

Davide Sanclimenti is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Davide was the sixth contestant revealed for the upcoming season, and he’ll be hoping to go the distance and maybe even leave the villa as one of the next Love Island winners!

Talking about why he wanted to head into the villa this year, Davide said: "I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me.

"They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family."

Here's everything you need to know about Davide Sanclimenti...

How old is Davide Sanclimenti?

Davide Sanclimenti is 27.

Where is Davide Sanclimenti from?

Davide is from Rome in Italy, but lives in Manchester.

What is Davide Sanclimenti's Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @davidesancli (opens in new tab)

Davide will be using his Italian charm in the Love Island villa! (Image credit: ITV)

What does Davide Sanclimenti do for a living?

Davide is a business owner.

What does Davide think he will bring to the villa?

Davide's hoping his Italian charm and personality will help him find someone to spend the rest of his life with!

Talking about what he'll bring to the villa, he said: "My personality and my Italian charm. I’m 27 now, I’m getting serious about my life and my goals. My biggest dream is to find someone I can spend the rest of my life with."

How would Davide's family and friends describe him?

Davide is very supportive of the people around him. He said: "They would say that I’ve got a good heart, I’m a very deep person. For the people around me, I’m always there, ready to support and help them in a moment of need."

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.