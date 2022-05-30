Who is Amber Beckford on Love Island? All you need to know

Amber Beckford was the tenth contestant to be revealed for Love Island 2022.

Amber Beckford is one of the first batch of islanders heading into the Love Island 2022 villa.

Amber was the tenth contestant revealed for the latest series, and she’ll be hoping to go the distance and maybe even find love as one of the next Love Island winners!

Talking about why she wanted to take part in the hit dating show, Amber said: "I think it just feels like the right time. This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend."

How old is Amber Beckford?

Amber is 24.

Where is Amber Beckford from?

Amber is from London.

What is Amber's Instagram account?

Her Instagram handle is @amberbeckford (opens in new tab)

What does Amber Beckford do for a living?

Amber is a nanny.

What does Amber think she will bring to the villa?

It looks like she'll be bringing a lot of fun energy and forming close bonds with the girls in the villa!

Talking about what she thinks she'll bring to the show, she said: "Hopefully fun! Have some chit-chat with the girls. I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down. As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!"

What gives Amber the ick?

Amber confessed that she doesn't like guys who show off — could this prove to be a problem in the villa?

"I don’t like guys that show off. I don’t like flashy, showy-offy guys - just have a personality and make me laugh," she revealed.

"There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!"

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.