Who is Afia Tonkmor on Love Island? All you need to know

Afia Tonkmor is one of the first bombshells heading into the Love Island villa this year.

Love Island 2022 wouldn't be the same without the bombshells heading into the villa to try and turn some heads, and Afia is set to do exactly that.

We learned that Afia would be joining the islanders shortly after Davide Sanclimenti revealed he would be coupling up with Gemma Owen, leaving Liam Llewellyn single and at risk of potentially being dumped in the process.

Just like every other Love Island contestant, Afia Tonkmor will be hoping to couple up with her perfect match and maybe even walk away from the show as one of the Love Island winners.

Speaking about why she decided to sign up for the show, Afia said: "I'm looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings."

Here's everything you need to know about Afia Tonkmor...

Afia is one of the first bombshells heading into the Love Island villa this year. (Image credit: ITV)

How old is Afia Tonkmor?

Afia is 25 years old.

Where is Afia Tonkmor from?

Afia is from London.

What is Afia's Instagram account?

Afia's Instagram handle is @afiatonkmor (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, she has just over 3000 followers, though we expect that will change once she arrives in the villa.

What does Afia do for a living?

Afia Tonkmor is a lounge host at a private members' club.

How does Afia approach her love life... does she fall in love quickly?

Afia has been pretty open about catching feelings quickly when it comes to dating. She said: "I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates and I am like 'OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he's everything."

Even though she's open to falling in love quickly, she still thinks she's a bit picky when it comes to men. Asked why she thinks she's single right now, she added: "I just haven't met Mr Right. I am a bit picky!"

What does Afia think she will bring to the villa?

Afia said: "Laughter, positivity and jokes! Jokes, I’ve got light-hearted humour."

Is Afia willing to step on some toes to get the guy she wants?

Afia isn't worried about shying away from any of the men in the villa, by the sounds of things. She said: "I am quite competitive, if I think that the person is worth it and I can see an end goal I wouldn’t just sit back like a wallflower, I would be quite competitive. "

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.