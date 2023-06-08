My Mum, Your Dad: host and everything we know

My Mum, Your Dad is a new dating series with a difference; it's all about helping single parents find love.

Previously announced as The Romance Retreat, My Mum, Your Dad is the latest series from Lifted Entertainment (the team behind ITV's dating juggernaut, Love Island).

But unlike ITV2 series Love Island, My Mum, Your Dad is designed to help a different group of people looking for love. This ten-part series is turning the focus on a group of single parents who have been nominated by their kids to live together in a gorgeous country retreat, all in the hope of forging some new relationships.

Here's what we know about My Mum, Your Dad so far...

ITV has confirmed that My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV1 and ITVX at some point this autumn, though an exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

As and when we get more info, we'll be sure to include it here.

Who's hosting My Mum, Your Dad?

Davina McCall is on hand to present the new dating series. (Image credit: ITV)

Davina McCall was confirmed as host of the new Love Island-style dating show back in March when the series was still called The Romance Retreat.

Davina is clearly very excited about her new role. When the series' new title was confirmed on Wednesday, June 7, she said: “Thank goodness the secret is finally out! I’ve been bursting to tell!!! I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad — this show will have you so invested in the people in it. Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on.”

What will happen in My Mum, Your Dad?

As we've mentioned already, My Mum, Your Dad is a dating series designed to give adults get a second chance at finding the one.

Our participants come from all over the UK and from all walks of life, and have been nominated for the series by their grown-up kids. The big twist, though, is that their children are more involved than the contestants may have first thought.

Unbeknownst to them, their kids will be watching their every move from a mystery location known as "The Bunker" near to the country house. In the surveillance room, the kids will see every step in their parents' journey.

They'll also be given the chance to play matchmaker, deciding their respective parents' dating fates and hand-picking who they're matched up with for one-on-one dates.

ITV has promised that they'll see their parents "in a whole new light", and teased: "Get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again."

Who are the My Mum, Your Dad cast?

We don't yet know who will be taking part in the series just yet; as soon as we hear more, we'll be sure to include that info here.

Casting for the series took place earlier in the year, and closed on March 31, 2023. The casting announcement read: "ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are searching for love, for a brand new dating show! This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown-up children."