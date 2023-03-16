Davina McCall to host Love Island style dating show for single parents
TV star Davina McCall is set to host The Romance Retreat, a new ITV dating show hoping to help single parents find love.
TV legend Davina McCall will host groundbreaking new dating show The Romance Retreat which aims to help single parents find love and will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.
The Romance Retreat is a brand new dating show for the whole family, which hopes to "open the nation’s hearts to a whole new world of grown-up love."
Taking on a similar format to Love Island, the dating show sees nominated single parents from across the UK and various walks of life all live together at a romantic country house with one aim — to find true love.
Preparing us for what's to come, ITV revealed: "Get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again."
Davina announced the exciting news in an Instagram video, where she encouraged single parents to apply and teased that it was going to be "amazing".
She captioned the video: "Omg.. I manifested and it came true !! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown-up dating series for ITV1!! ❤️ This is a show for single parents who have lived a life, have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️
"It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location !! 🎉🥰💥 🙌🏻🙌🏻 We are still casting so if u want my help finding love and u have a child who is over 18, what are you waiting for??? ( particularly u eligible men .. where are you ?! 👀) Sign up here itv.com/beontv It’s going to be AMAZING !! x"
If you're interested in going on the show, ITV are currently calling for vibrant single parents and their grown-up children from across the UK to apply via ITV’s Be On TV (opens in new tab) page.
The Romance Retreat will launch on ITV1 and ITVX later in 2023.
