OWN's new reality dating series #Somebody's Son debuts tonight

When it comes to love and romance, does mom actually know best? That's the premise of OWN's newest reality show #Somebody's Son—based on the viral online hashtag that celebrates Black love, the show follows three charming, successful and, yes, single men as they search for love, with their mothers by their sides offering guidance, support and, of course, some drama. The new series premieres tonight, April 12, at 9pm Eastern Time.

“Each bachelor will be introduced to four women, all with very high standards of their own. The ladies are eager to meet their potential match but will be shocked when they discover that the mothers will not only be guiding their sons through the entire experience, they’ll also be living under the same roof with their sons and the daters," reads the official synopsis from OWN. "And unlike many other dating shows, even after the men (and their moms) think they’ve found their perfect match doesn’t mean the deal is done. These single women are independent and successful on their own, and the men need to prove themselves worthy of a happily ever after with them.”

Tonight, you'll meet Joshua, a 28-year-old NFL free agent, and his aunt Oma, a nurse who has been Josh’s primary mother figure in life; James, a 29-year-old cyber security engineer, and his mother Charlease, a managing partner who desires a traditional relationship for her son; and Chadd, a 30-year-old SEC financial reporting analyst, and his mother Katina, a cosmetologist and minister. As well as deal with insights and criticisms from Mommy Dearest, the men will also have to navigate competitive challenges, bonding activities and heartfelt moments with their potential partners.

To tune into the premiere of #Somebody's Son tonight at 9pm, you're going to need access to the OWN network. OWN is included with most cable packages, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries OWN, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and Philo TV.

A Brand New Series Comes to OWN! | #Somebody's Son | OWN #shorts - YouTube Watch On

Check out a teaser trailer for #Somebody's Son before tuning into the reality show's premiere tonight on OWN.