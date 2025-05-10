The Judd Family: Truth Be Told premieres in two-night event on Lifetime

Across stage and screen, the Judd Family has produced some of the entertainment industry's brightest stars: mother-and-daughter Naomi and Wynonna Judd made up the five-time-Grammy-winning country music duo The Judds, who were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022, while half-sister Ashley Judd is a famous actress known for films like Double Jeopardy, Kiss the Girls, Heat, A Time to Kill and Where the Heart Is, among others. And tonight, a new four-part Lifetime docuseries will delve into the talents, traumas and tragedies at the core of the Judds.

"From Naomi’s beginnings in Kentucky as a young teen mom, then known as Dianna, struggling to survive with her young daughters, the doc illustrates how the famous country music mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd came to be and where Ashley stood at the height of Naomi and Wynonna’s fame," reads the documentary's official synopsis, per Lifetime. "Untold truths emerge, illustrating what tied them together, and what also drove them apart."

The first installment, entitled "A Mother's Smile," unlocks the mysteries surrounding Naomi Judd's 2022 suicide—she tragically died just a day before she and daughter Wynona were set to join the Country Music Hall of Fame—and examines her past as she struggled to make ends meet as a single mother in 1970s Hollywood.

Each of the four parts will feature intimate interviews with members of the larger Judd family—along with Wynonna and Ashley, viewers will hear from Naomi’s widower Larry Strickland and the late star's close friends and colleagues, including Reba McEntire and Don Potter. The doc will also be padded out with rare family footage and photos, unreleased songs, and voicemails that the Judd women left for one another over the years.

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told will be released as a two-night event on Lifetime: the first two installments kick off on Saturday, May 10 at 8pm to 10pm Eastern Time, with the final two episodes to follow on Sunday, May 11 beginning at 8pm.

To tune into The Judd Family: Truth Be Told this weekend, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: The Judd Family: Truth Be Told will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, May 11.

Official Trailer | The Judd Family: Truth Be Told | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for The Judd Family: Truth Be Told before tuning into the premiere of the new docuseries tonight on Lifetime.