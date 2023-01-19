ITV announces Love Island-style show for single parents

ITV has revealed a new Love Island-style dating show designed to help older singletons looking for love.

The new series—titled The Romance Retreat—will follow the format of the hit ITV dating show in a lot of ways. Like Winter Love Island 2023, The Romance Retreat will see a group of singletons jetting off for a luxe getaway in the hope of finding their perfect match.

The big twist here is that contestants on The Romance Retreat will be single parents nominated for the series by their grown-up kids, as per the casting announcement.

The casting call reads: "ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are searching for love, for a brand new dating show! This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children."

If you'd like to be a contestant on The Romance Retreat or you would like to nominate someone to take part, you can find more information about the series and apply on the ITV website. (opens in new tab)

A release date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but applications are open until March 31, 2023, which suggests we won't see the series on our screens for a little while yet. ITV has also confirmed that the new dating show won't be shown in the same place as Love Island, as The Romance Retreat will instead be coming to ITV1.

A Love Island spin-off for "middle-aged singletons" was previously rumored to be in development last summer. In a report from The Sun (opens in new tab) published at the time, an insider claimed the show was going by the working title Your Mum, My Dad and was looking to "give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime".

We haven't got much more info about The Romance Retreat just yet. For example, we don't know whether there's a cash prize at the end, whether the show will be hosted by Maya Jama or a new presenter entirely, and what the contestants will be getting up to in the luxury resort.

At least we've got two seasons of Love Island coming this year to keep us entertained whilst we wait for The Romance Retreat to arrive!