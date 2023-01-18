Perfect Match: release date, premise, cast, host, trailer and everything we know

Perfect Match sees some of our favorite single reality stars come together for this new Netflix series and once again, they're on a mission to find love — but this time, with each other.

Famous stars from Netflix's popular reality shows, such as Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Ultimatum, The Mole and more will jet off to a tropical paradise to try and find love.

As they go head-to-head to form relationships, the strongest couples will become matchmakers and break up other couples by sending them on dates with new singles that enter the villa. It's bound to be carnage as they compete for love, but who will be crowned the Perfect Match?

Here's everything we know about Perfect Match...

Perfect Match will be released globally on Netflix on Tuesday, February 14.

There will be 12 hour-long episodes and will stream over three weeks, with four episodes landing on February, 14 and four more on Tuesday, February 21. The remaining four episodes will then be released on Tuesday, February 28.

What is Perfect Match about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa.

"Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."

Stars from your favorite Netflix reality shows — Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Sexy Beasts, The Mole, and more — are back for the ultimate game of love! Watch these singles try to find their Perfect Match this Valentine's Day, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gKFSQQwnzOJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Who is in Perfect Match?

Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind season 3 is one of the stars taking part in Perfect Match. (Image credit: Netflix)

Single stars who shot to fame from some of Netflix's best-loved unscripted series are set to reunite to try and find their perfect match.

Here is the cast of Perfect Match and the shows they appeared in:

Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind)

Calvin Crooks (The Circle)

Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle)

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, The Circle)

Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)

Damian Powers (Love Is Blind)

Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

Francesca Farago (Too Hot To Handle)

Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot To Handle)

Ines Tazi (The Circle: France)

Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle)

Joey Sasso (The Circle)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)

Lauren 'LC' Chamblin (Love Is Blind)

Mitchell Eason (The Circle)

Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)

Savannah Palacio (The Circle)

Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind)

Will Richardson (The Mole)

Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)

Perfect Match host

Nick Lachey is set to host Perfect Match. (Image credit: Netflix)

Nick Lachey will be hosting Perfect Match. He's no stranger to the reality TV dating world as he is known for presenting Netflix's Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with his wife, Vanessa Lachey.

At the end of the show, he will be crowning the couple who is the Perfect Match.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a cast announcement video introducing the stars who are competing to find love. You can watch the video below...