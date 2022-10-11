Who is the Mole? Our theories about Netflix's reality TV reboot

The Netflix reboot of The Mole has everyone asking the same question: Who is the Mole?!

Like previous versions of The Mole, the reality series sees a group of total strangers working together to complete missions in order to build up a cash prize. The catch? Only one of them will be walking away with the money.

As if that wasn't enough jeopardy, everyone in the group knows that one of them is really "The Mole", an unidentified double agent who has to work against the rest of the group and sabotage them without blowing their cover.

With the knowledge that one of the people in their midst is trying to sabotage them at every turn, every single contestant is suspicious of the rest of the group and constantly looking for clues as to who the mole might be.

When it comes to The Mole, knowledge is power, and those clues are vital as each episode sees the group answering a quiz about who they think the Mole might be; the contestant who knows the least info about them ends up being eliminated from the show.

The first half of the season is already available to watch on Netflix right now. As of where we currently stand, we've taken a look at how each remaining contestant has fared so far and how likely we think they are to be The Mole.

*Major spoilers for episodes 1-5 of The Mole ahead*

Who is the Mole on Netflix's reality show? Is Joi the mole?

Joi Schweitzer. (Image credit: Netflix)

Whilst we can't definitively say who the Mole is as the series has not come to an end just yet, we definitely have our suspicions. Of the remaining eight contestants, we'd say that Joi seems to be the most likely candidate.

Joi has cost the team way more money than anyone else so far after placing that huge bet after the Great Barrier Reef challenge, and it's hard to believe that she's so bad at reading maps that she'd wreck two missions (the Jungle and Train tasks) as she's a commercial pilot.

We're also waiting to find out whether she's willing to cost the team another $15,000 in order to claim an exemption from the next elimination — if she does, she's got to be the Mole... or is she? There's still every chance that the double agent could be another member of the group.

Is Avori the Mole?

Avori Henderson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Pro gamer Avori has had an unorthodox strategy from the off: she's deliberately been throwing suspicion on herself in order to get other people to vote for her so that they are eliminated during the quizzes.

This double bluff only really helps her make it to the endgame if she isn't the mole, but it could also make her a very effective Mole as it makes it fairly difficult to work out whether she's actually the mole or she's just behaving like one. Regardless, we'd definitely say Avori is worth keeping an eye on.

Is Casey the Mole?

Casey Lary. (Image credit: Netflic)

We don't suspect Casey too much just yet, but we wouldn't exclude her from the runnings just yet.

During the warehouse mission, she failed to help Greg trick the other team, and she took a less important role as part of the train team in episode 5. You could also argue that her efforts in the Great Barrier Reef challenge were helpful but did slow her team down somewhat. Some of the group have been suspicious of Casey so far, but it doesn't feel like she's been anyone's prime suspect just yet...but that could still change.

Is Greg the Mole?

Greg Shapiro. (Image credit: Netflix)

Greg's made a couple of plays which have us considering him as a possible suspect, especially since he stated he wanted to "draw people in and make them trust me".

Along with Avori, he looked at the dossiers in the office challenge in episode 3 (costing the team $10,000), he dropped that oxygen tank during the Great Barrier Reed task, and he wanted to open the clue and lose money in mission one.

That being said, he managed to snag the other two mailbags on the train, and that would've been an easy task to sabotage if he were the Mole as the contestants only really had one shot at grabbing each bag and adding the money to the prize pool.

Is Jacob the Mole?

Jacob Hacker. (Image credit: Netflix)

Although we don't suspect Jacob too much, there are two major slip-ups counting against him. Avori suspects that he was deliberately sabotaging the bank heist mission by miscounting money on purpose, but there's every chance that these were genuine mistakes, and the fact that we clearly saw it in the show makes it seem like a red herring.

As for the fifth challenge, he and Joi failed to make it in time to cash in their share of the money, but that seemed to be primarily down to Joi's map mishaps, though it is suspicious that a firefighter wouldn't be capable of completing a relatively short drive and navigating himself, too.

Is Kesi the Mole?

Kesi Neblett. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kesi is definitely a possible candidate for the Mole. She didn't impress Greg during the train mission when she dropped the only mailbag she tried to grab in episode 5, but that's not her only slip-up so far. She was not a very helpful teammate during the warehouse mission, and she also failed to notice the dinghy from the helicopter when the team headed to the Great Barrier Reef (Avori didn't mention the boat either, but she deliberately failed to spot it).

She also didn't understand the code in the bank heist and failed to spot the key during the jailbreak mission, too, and she got herself eliminated in the food challenge despite sitting on a detonator (and therefore not being fed unpleasant stuff). Whether her mistakes are genuine remains to be seen.

Is Pranav the Mole?

Pranav Patel. (Image credit: Netflix)

Pranav appears to be a pretty reliable teammate so far, so we don't suspect him too much. He kept on top of the group's remaining time as part of the on-foot team during the train mission, and he proved invaluable in the second mission in episode 2 as he found the password to get immunity for his team.

That being said, he's made it clear that he's playing a similar game to Avori, and he was the head of the team that screwed up the bank heist challenge. Was that just because Jacob miscounted the money? Or did Pranav purposefully mess up the currency conversions?

Is Will the Mole?

Will Richardson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Will is the person we least suspect so far. To date, he's only added money to the pot, and even managed to double the value of a case of money in one of the challenges we've seen so far. In episode 5, he opted for the Foot Team and seemed to be genuinely trying to keep the other two members (Avori and Pranav) motivated as they tackled the gruelling 7 mile trek to deliver their parcels.

That being said, he often speaks up and steps in to assign different members of the team to groups, which could be an attempt to control and manipulate the other players into roles where they're more likely to slip up. Plus, he's said that he wants some of the others to suspect that he is indeed the Mole after all...so is his success just an attempt to cover up his true identity?

If you have your own thoughts about who The Mole might be, Netflix has put together a quiz that will let you test your own theories. To take it, head over to the Tudum website. (opens in new tab)

The first five episodes of The Mole are available to stream on Netflix right now.