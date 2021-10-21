'Sexy Beasts' season 2: release date, trailer, and disguises from the bizarre Netflix dating show

If you're bored of your conventional dating shows, Sexy Beasts offers a brand new twist on the classic "blind date" setup. In this series, anonymous singles meet up for a date but their appearance is hidden behind some impressive-looking prosthetics. So contestants end up going out with something out of a film set, rather than actually getting to see what their date looks like.

It seems like the first season of Sexy Beasts was a roaring success too, as it's coming back for another round with even more disguises and fun dates for viewers to sink their teeth into.

Season 2 of Sexy Beasts is already on Netflix, having been released on 7th October 2021. If you haven't seen season 1 you can also catch up with that on Netflix, too.

What are the disguises in 'Sexy Beasts' season 2?

Looking for love this season we will see an armadillo, tiger, brain head, bunny, parrot, lizard, and an, um, tree, to name but a few. Definitely not your conventional date is it?

How dating on 'Sexy Beasts' works...

As with season one, this is a dating show with a difference. In each episode, a new single referred to as a "Picker" is searching for true love based purely on personality. During the course of the dates, everyone has a disguise, and it's only when the Picker has chosen their potential love match that their true faces and identities are revealed.

Comedian Rob Delaney provides the voiceover for this series so there'll be plenty of laughs along the way, as our hopeful singles hope to unmask and learn more about each other, and maybe even find their soulmate.

Is there a trailer for 'Sexy Beasts' season 2

Yes! And we get to see all the contestants in their full costumes, complete with their prosthetic disguises, worthy of a place in a Hollywood blockbuster.

In the trailer, one contestant looking for love - who just so happens to be dressed as an armadillo - says: "This could be the beginning of an epic love story, or it could be a total disaster!"

Meanwhile, the narrator says: "Welcome to the weirdest blind date ever!" well, he's got that right!